‘A bit much’: Naomi Osaka gets pressure with an Olympic loss

TOKYO (AP) It wasn’t the end that Naomi Osaka, nor her fans across Japan and worldwide, expected.

However, the start of the Tokyo Olympics will forever be a fond memory for the tennis superstar.

Osaka himself, after lighting the Olympic cauldron at last week’s opening ceremony, said it was undoubtedly the greatest athletic achievement and honor I will ever have in my life.

So perhaps that will allow Osaka to cope with its unexpected 6-1, 6-4 loss to former Czech Republic French Open finalist Marketa Vondrousova in the third round of Tuesday’s Olympic tennis tournament.

Not right away.

I’m disappointed in every loss, but I feel like this one sucks more than the other one, Osaka said.

As the highest paid female athlete in the world and the banner of the host country for the Games, the high expectations were hard to meet.

I definitely feel there was a lot of pressure on this,” Osaka said. I think maybe it’s because I haven’t played in the Olympics before and the first year (it) was a bit much.

Second-seeded Osaka, who was born in Japan and raised in the United States, struggled with her usually reliable bases, while left-handed Vondrousova produced a series of drop-shot winners and other cunning shots that pushed her opponent out of her comfort zone.

It’s hard for her to play in Japan and the Olympics too, said 42nd-ranked Vondrousova. It’s so busy, I can’t imagine.

Osaka won her first two matches in straight sets after a two-month mental break. But Tuesday conditions were different with the roof closed as it was raining outside.

Osaka had spoken earlier this week about how happy she was to be playing again. That came after she announced in May that she was going to the French Open that she would not speak to reporters during that tournament, saying those interactions are raising her doubts.

Then, after her first round victory in Paris, she skipped the mandatory press conference.

Osaka was fined $15,000 and surprisingly publicly reprimanded by those in charge of Grand Slam tournaments, who said she could be suspended if she continued to avoid the media.

The next day, Osaka completely withdrew from Roland Garros to take a mental break and revealed she was dealing with depression.

She was also outside Wimbledon. So the Tokyo Games marked her return to the competition.

I’ve taken long breaks before and managed to get it right,” said Osaka, who initially did not comment after her loss, but then came back out and met a small group of reporters. “I’m not saying I’ve done badly now, but I do know that my expectations were much higher.

I feel like my attitude wasn’t that great because I don’t really know how to handle that pressure, so that’s the best I could have done in this situation.

Vondrousova, who played for the first time in Osaka, came out with her whole game clicking from the start and quickly ran to a 4-0 lead in the first set as Osaka barely had time to recover.

Osaka then broke Vondrousovas’ serve in the opening game of the second set, but returned the break almost immediately when she committed a double foul to make it 2-2.

After Osaka lost her serve again to end the game by hitting a cross-court backhand wide, she shook hands with Vondrousova at the net, walked to her chair, zipped her racket into her bag and followed Vondrousova off the field.

But it wasn’t just an off day for Osaka; it was also an outstanding performance by Vondrousova.

I’ve also (beaten) Simona (Halep) twice, but I think she (Osaka) is the best now, Vondrousova said. The best in the game, and she was also the face of the Olympics, so it was hard for her, I think, to play like that.”

At one point midway through the second set, Vondrousova hit an underspin, scooped a forehand approach shot that landed right on the line, leaving Osaka staring at the line for a few seconds with seemingly incredulity.

Osaka had breakpoints to take a 4-3 lead in the second, but Vondrousova hit consecutive drop-shot winners to get back into the game. And then held.

About 10 minutes later the game was over.

I didn’t really believe until I stepped on the pitch,” Vondrousova said. I think that’s the most important.

Vondrousova’s quarterfinal opponent will be either Paula Badosa from Spain or Nadia Podoroska from Argentina.

In men’s action, third-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece defeated Frances Tiafoe of the United States 6-3, 6-4 to reach the last 16.

And Novak Djokovic added another medal event to his schedule by competing in the mixed doubles with Serbian partner Nina Stojanovic.

Tsitsipas is also entered in the mix with Maria Sakkari.

____

Associated Press reporter Syd Fryer contributed to this report.

____

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

____

Andrew Dampf is at https://twitter.com/AndrewDampf