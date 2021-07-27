Sports
‘A bit much’: Naomi Osaka gets pressure with an Olympic loss
TOKYO (AP) It wasn’t the end that Naomi Osaka, nor her fans across Japan and worldwide, expected.
However, the start of the Tokyo Olympics will forever be a fond memory for the tennis superstar.
Osaka himself, after lighting the Olympic cauldron at last week’s opening ceremony, said it was undoubtedly the greatest athletic achievement and honor I will ever have in my life.
So perhaps that will allow Osaka to cope with its unexpected 6-1, 6-4 loss to former Czech Republic French Open finalist Marketa Vondrousova in the third round of Tuesday’s Olympic tennis tournament.
Not right away.
I’m disappointed in every loss, but I feel like this one sucks more than the other one, Osaka said.
As the highest paid female athlete in the world and the banner of the host country for the Games, the high expectations were hard to meet.
I definitely feel there was a lot of pressure on this,” Osaka said. I think maybe it’s because I haven’t played in the Olympics before and the first year (it) was a bit much.
Second-seeded Osaka, who was born in Japan and raised in the United States, struggled with her usually reliable bases, while left-handed Vondrousova produced a series of drop-shot winners and other cunning shots that pushed her opponent out of her comfort zone.
It’s hard for her to play in Japan and the Olympics too, said 42nd-ranked Vondrousova. It’s so busy, I can’t imagine.
Osaka won her first two matches in straight sets after a two-month mental break. But Tuesday conditions were different with the roof closed as it was raining outside.
Osaka had spoken earlier this week about how happy she was to be playing again. That came after she announced in May that she was going to the French Open that she would not speak to reporters during that tournament, saying those interactions are raising her doubts.
Then, after her first round victory in Paris, she skipped the mandatory press conference.
Osaka was fined $15,000 and surprisingly publicly reprimanded by those in charge of Grand Slam tournaments, who said she could be suspended if she continued to avoid the media.
The next day, Osaka completely withdrew from Roland Garros to take a mental break and revealed she was dealing with depression.
She was also outside Wimbledon. So the Tokyo Games marked her return to the competition.
I’ve taken long breaks before and managed to get it right,” said Osaka, who initially did not comment after her loss, but then came back out and met a small group of reporters. “I’m not saying I’ve done badly now, but I do know that my expectations were much higher.
I feel like my attitude wasn’t that great because I don’t really know how to handle that pressure, so that’s the best I could have done in this situation.
Vondrousova, who played for the first time in Osaka, came out with her whole game clicking from the start and quickly ran to a 4-0 lead in the first set as Osaka barely had time to recover.
Osaka then broke Vondrousovas’ serve in the opening game of the second set, but returned the break almost immediately when she committed a double foul to make it 2-2.
After Osaka lost her serve again to end the game by hitting a cross-court backhand wide, she shook hands with Vondrousova at the net, walked to her chair, zipped her racket into her bag and followed Vondrousova off the field.
But it wasn’t just an off day for Osaka; it was also an outstanding performance by Vondrousova.
I’ve also (beaten) Simona (Halep) twice, but I think she (Osaka) is the best now, Vondrousova said. The best in the game, and she was also the face of the Olympics, so it was hard for her, I think, to play like that.”
At one point midway through the second set, Vondrousova hit an underspin, scooped a forehand approach shot that landed right on the line, leaving Osaka staring at the line for a few seconds with seemingly incredulity.
Osaka had breakpoints to take a 4-3 lead in the second, but Vondrousova hit consecutive drop-shot winners to get back into the game. And then held.
About 10 minutes later the game was over.
I didn’t really believe until I stepped on the pitch,” Vondrousova said. I think that’s the most important.
Vondrousova’s quarterfinal opponent will be either Paula Badosa from Spain or Nadia Podoroska from Argentina.
In men’s action, third-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece defeated Frances Tiafoe of the United States 6-3, 6-4 to reach the last 16.
And Novak Djokovic added another medal event to his schedule by competing in the mixed doubles with Serbian partner Nina Stojanovic.
Tsitsipas is also entered in the mix with Maria Sakkari.
____
Associated Press reporter Syd Fryer contributed to this report.
____
More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
____
Andrew Dampf is at https://twitter.com/AndrewDampf
Sources
2/ https://www.conchovalleyhomepage.com/news/naomi-osaka-eliminated-from-tokyo-olympics-tennis-tournament/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]