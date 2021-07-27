Women’s tennis earns ITA Academic Honors





Ormesher earns ITA Scholar-Athlete honors for third year in a row (PHOTOGRAPH BY Doug Monson/Stonehill Athletics)

Skyhawks Named ITA All-Academic Team for Third Consecutive Year and Fourth Overall

Program record matching six student athletes earn ITA Scholar-Athlete status

2021 ITA Division II Academic Awards

EASTON, Mass. (July 26, 2021) – Stonehill College’s women’s tennis program has been recognized for its efforts in the classroom with Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) All-Academic Team status for the third year in a row, while a program record equaling six Skyhawks wins the ITA Scholar- Athlete status earned for the second consecutive year.

Stonehill earns ITA All-Academic Team status for the third consecutive year and fourth overall after achieving a cumulative team average of 3.20 or greater for the 2020-21 academic year. The Skyhawks are among the 104 NCAA Division II institutions to have achieved All-Academic status from the ITA, including one of four of the Northeast-10 conference. In addition, for the second consecutive year, a program record equal to six of the Stonehill team has earned ITA Scholar-Athlete status for having a grade point average of 3.50 or higher during the academic year, which is one of 711 is in Division II overall, including 27 from the NE10, corresponding to the program best overall set in 2015-16 and in 2019-20.

Earning ITA Scholar-Athlete awards from Stonehill just graduated Isabelle porter, juniors Emma Markaryan and Samantha Ormesher, along with sophomores Steffi Antao, Taylor Colbert and Laura Jaegerhuber. Ormesher earns the ITA Scholar-Athlete award for the third year in a row, while Markaryan receives the recognition for the second consecutive year and the remaining four take the honor for the first time.

Porter, who graduated with a bachelor’s degree in a biology major in May, concludes her four-year Stonehill career with ITA Scholar-Athlete honors for the first time. She received the Division II Athletic Director’s Association (ADA) Academic Achievement Award as a junior and has been included in the NE10 Academic Honor Roll for three semesters, with Academic Distinction status each semester with a GPA between 3.50 and 3.99, and Athletic Director’s Honor Roll also three semesters.

Porter, a four-time All-NE10 performer during her career, finished her four years with 75-42 combined singles and doubles, scoring 38-20 in singles (21-6 NE10) and 37-22 in doubles record (17-7 NE10). She was named to the NE10 All-Championship Team this spring to lead the Skyhawks to the NE10 Championship game for the seventh year in a row, honoring the All-NE10’s third team at No. 2 doubles with Ormesher. Porter was a NE10 All-Rookie Team roster as a freshman when she was also an All-NE10 first-team performer at #3 singles, earning her first Oracle/ITA Division II East Regional ranking. She also reached the USTA/ITA Division II East Region Doubles Quarterfinals twice, with a semifinal as a freshman and a sophomore to the quarterfinals in singles.

Ormesher, who earned a cumulative grade point average of 3.76 as a biology major at Stonehill, also earns ITA Scholar-Athlete honors for the third time after being named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District® At Groot first team earlier this month. The NE10 Academic All-Conference’s two-time roster was recognized with the NE10’s Elite 24 Award at this spring’s Women’s Tennis Championship for having the highest cumulative GPA of all championship game participants and received Saint Thomas Aquinas, patron saint of students , medal for highest cumulative GPA in the women’s tennis team earlier this spring. She has twice received the Division II Athletic Director’s Association (ADA) Academic Achievement Award and has been named in the NE10 Academic Honor Roll and Athletic Director’s Honor Roll all six semesters of the College to date. Ormesher was selected for Stonehill’s Summer Undergraduate Research Experience (SURE) program, where she and a classmate this summer teamed up with Bronwyn Bleakley, an associate professor of biology, to explore the physiology of friendship: “How do guppies become trusted enough to work together? “

Ormesher is a five-time All-NE10 performer over the course of her career at Stonehill, earning All-NE10 third team honors this spring at No. 5 singles and No. 2 doubles. She finished the season with a combined record of 15-7 in singles and doubles, with a 7-2 singles (5-1 NE10) and 8-5 doubles (7-2 NE10). Ormesher was a first-team All-NE10 performer at No. 3 singles as a freshman when she was also the most outstanding player of the 2018 NE10 Championships and the NE10 All-Rookie Team pick. She enters her senior year with a combined career record of 54-32, including a 27-14 record in singles (19-6 NE10) and a record 27-18 in doubles (23-7 NE10).





Markaryan is a two-time ITA Scholar-Athlete (PHOTOGRAPH BY Doug Monson/Stonehill Athletics)

Markaryan, who earned a cumulative grade point average of 3.49 as an English Major at Stonehill, earns the ITA Scholar-Athlete honors for the second time. She has been included in the NE10 Academic Honor Roll all six semesters to date, with Academic Distinction status the last four terms for having a semester GPA between 3.50 and 3.99, with Athletic Director’s Honor Roll also all six semesters, while she the Division II received ADA Academic Achievement Award for the first time after its sophomore year. She has been named a Diversity Representative at Stonehill’s Student Government Association and is a writing teacher at the college’s Center for Writing and Academic Achievement.

Markaryan is a four-time All-NE10 performer throughout her career, holding three first-team honors after achieving No. 3 doubles status with sophomores Lily Peter to go with third team honors at number 4 singles this spring. She has been named to the NE10 All-Championship team twice and was a NE10 All-Rookie Team performer as a freshman. Markaryan finished her junior season with a combined record of 15-6 in singles and doubles, including a 10-2 singles (7-1 NE10) and a 5-4 doubles (4-1 NE10). She is a combined 46-17 in singles and doubles throughout her career, including a record 37-10 singles (26-2 NE10) and 9-7 doubles (7-1 NE10).

Antao, who earned a cumulative GPA of 3.60 as a biology major at Stonehill, earns ITA Scholar-Athlete status for the first time in her career. She has been included in the NE10 Academic Honor Roll for all four semesters, holding Academic Distinction status for the last three terms for having a semester GPA between 3.50 and 3.99, while also being on the honor roll for all four semesters of the Athletic Director.

Antao is ranked #10 in the Oracle/ITA Division II East Region singles ranking, while she and her classmate Cristina Solorzano Valencia are ranked No. 3 in the Oracle/ITA East Region double ranking. She is a two-time All-NE10 performer and was inducted into the NE10 All-Rookie Team as a freshman. Antao finished her second season with a combined record of 15-7 in singles and doubles, with a score of 6-4 in singles (4-2 NE10) and a clip of 9-3 in doubles ( 7-3 NE10). She starts her junior season with a combined career record of 36-14, holding a record of 17-8 in singles (13-2 NE10) and a record of 19-6 in doubles (11-4 NE10).

Colbert, a political science major at Stonehill, earns ITA Scholar-Athlete status for the first time after joining the Skyhawks as a walk-on this spring. She was also named on the NE10 Academic Honor Roll, with Academic Distinction status for achieving a GPA between 3.50 and 3.99 this spring, as well as the Athletic Director’s Roll of Honor. Colbert is also a member of the College Army’s ROTC program.

Jaegerhuber, a major in management with a cumulative GPA of 3.53, also earns the ITA Scholar-Athlete honors for the first time. She has been included in the NE10 Academic Honor Roll for all four semesters, holding Academic Distinction status for the last three terms for having a semester GPA between 3.50 and 3.99, while also being on the honor roll for all four semesters of the Athletic Director. Jaegerhuber, who withdrew from the 2020-21 academic year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, set a combined record of 4-2 in singles and doubles as a freshman, including a 3-1 singles – all in NE10 play.

Stonehill women’s tennis finished the spring season at No. 2 in the latest ITA Division II East Region rankings, with an overall record of 11-4, including 8-2 in the NE10. The Skyhawks reached the NE10 Championship game for the seventh year in a row and 14e time in program history this spring and earned their 15e NCAA Tournament bid. Stonehill defeated the number 28 nationally ranked and best seeded Concordia (NY) College in the first round of the NCAA tournament (4-3) before falling in the regional championship game.

For the latest Stonehill Athletics news, follow the Skyhawks on social media Twitter, facebook and Instagram. Fans can also use the Stonehill Skyhawks “Front Row” Mobile App, powered by PrestoSports, on iTunes and the Android Market.