Cricket: Always good to get runs in white kit, KL Rahul says ahead of England series, Sports News





KL Rahul discovered the importance of red ball cricket and Test calling. In a video posted by BCCI, KL Rahul referred to how he felt great after the practice match. KL Rahul scored his last century at The Oval in September 2018. He had scored just 150 runs in nine innings for those innings during that visit, and his position was in question. However, on the final day, he changed things with an attractive 149 as he and Rishabh Pant nearly took a win. ALSO READ: INDvsSL: Preview – Sri Lanka hopes to keep the series afloat against strong Indian side “When I was dropped in 2018, I had to go back and talk to coaches, watch a lot of videos to see where I was failing and try to correct that,” he told BCCI.tv. “I’m happy, free from Test cricket. As they say, failure makes you strong, makes you more focused and determined about the game. It’s no different for me. I’m looking forward to the opportunities, try a much calmer and more disciplined .” KL Rahul has only played two first-class matches in the last 17 months. A hand injury put him out of the series down under. “It’s always good to get points in the white kit. It’s been a while since I played a match with red balls, so it was really nice to be there and score points. It’s important to be patient and waiting for my I’ve been working on my game. It’s good to get some time in the middle and score some points,” he said. ALSO READ: Cricket: when and where to watch India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match Sri During that warm-up match in Durham, KL Rahul had an extra duty of keeping wicket as Rishabh Pant and Wriddhiman Saha were inaccessible due to Covid-19 conventions. Although it is not unknown to him, it is an aspect of his job profile. “It’s a good opportunity to test my body and wicketkeeping skills,” he said. “The added responsibility really hurt me, but other than that it was a good time-out and it gives me a good chance of staying in the game. Especially if it’s a friendly game it can sometimes feel longer. But if your wicket keeper you have to stay focused and you’re in the game all the time. So I enjoyed it a lot,” he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/sports/cricket-always-good-to-get-runs-in-the-white-kit-says-kl-rahul-ahead-of-england-series-400923 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos