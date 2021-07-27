Sports
Chowan Announces Additions to Football Coaching Staff | College Roundup | High school
MURFREESBORO Chowan’s football program and head coach Mark Hall announced the addition of Matthew Finnin, Brian Frierson and Jairus Marlow to the staff on Monday.
Finnin will serve as the offensive line coach, while Frierson will handle the linebackers and Marlow will focus on the defensive backs and special teams.
Finnin comes to Chowan after a year as an Associate Head Coach/Offensive Coordinator at NAIA Judson University.
Prior to Judson, Finnin was the Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks and Wide Receivers coach at Independence Community College. Independence is nationally known for their Netflix series award-winning show Last Chance U. During his time at ICC, the Pirates went 8-2 overall and 6-1 in the Kansas Jayhawk Conference en route to a KJCCC Conference Championship. The Pirates were in the top-10 in the nation in yards per game (426.4) and points per game (38.1), while helping 16 offensive players to Division I grants.
Before moving to Independence CC, Finnin was the Offensive Coordinator/Offensive Line & Tight Ends coach and Recruiting Coordinator at Northland Community and Technical College. At NCTC, Finnin helped the program to the top-10 of the NJCAA in six categories. Finnin was called GridironRR.com NJCAA Offensive Coordinator of the Year after the Pioneers were 8-3 overall and 4-0 in the Minnesota College Athletic Conference. Finnin’s efforts led the Pioneers to an MCAC Championship, Region XIII Championship and a berth to the Red Grange Bowl. Finnin’s offense earned two NJCAA First Team All-Americans in Devonaire Clarington (TE) and Craig Wells (QB).
Finnin spent a season at Midland University and Dodge City Community College after his collegiate career.
The Crete, Illinois native began his collegiate career in West Michigan before family problems forced Finnin to play closer to home. Finnin transferred to Eastern Illinois before finding a home at College of Dupage, where he was named NJCAA All-American in 2013. Finnin would receive more than 35 Division I offers, including Ohio State, Florida State and Oklahoma. Finnin ended his collegiate career at the University of Nebraska, where he would graduate in 2015 with a Bachelors in History.
Frierson comes to Chowan after six seasons of high school coaching at Jack Britt HS in Fayetteville, NC. from 2017-2021. During Friersons last season, as defensive coordinator, he led a defensive unit that allowed only 6.6 points per game.
Frierson was a four-year member of the North Carolina Central Football Team. As a defensive defender, he saw action in 39 games, racking up a total of 78 tackles, seven defending passes and three interceptions.
Frierson graduated in 2011 with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. In addition, Frierson also recently completed his master’s degree in Sports Management in Western Carolina.
Marlow joins the staff after serving a season at Lyon College in the same position. Prior to his time at Lyon, Marlow was the Defensive Backs coach and Defensive Coordinator at Gannon. Marlow also served as the Pass Game Coordinator with the Golden Knights.
In the 2019 season, Gannon made 22 turnovers, including 16 from the secondary with a defensive touchdown. Two defensive backs earned PSAC Player of the Week honors. During the 2018 season, the secondary created 13 turnovers with one defensive touchdown and the 32nd-ranked rush defense in the country (122.6 yards per game). Marlow helped Martell Davis be selected to a second-team All-PSAC roster.
Before Gannon, Marlow was the Cornerbacks coach at MacMurray College. Marlow helped with community relations and facilities for the Highlanders.
Prior to MacMurray, Marlow was an offensive intern at Saint Vincent following his collegiate career.
While at Saint Vincent as a student athlete, Marlow spent time as a running, wide receiver and defensive defender. As a freshman, Marlow led the Presidents Athletic Conference in yards per carry (7.8) while producing 703 all-purpose yards and six touchdowns. Marlow also set the program record with a 93-yard touchdown run against Waynesburg. That season, Marlow was named the team’s offensive MVP, earning All-PAC honors. Marlow finished his career with Saint Vincent, finishing second all-time in rushed touchdowns, universal yards, and total touchdowns.
Marlow graduated from Saint Vincent in 2013 with a bachelor’s degree in communications.
Chowan University Athletics
IRVING, Texas The American Athletic Conference has announced the dates, format and coverage plans for the 2021 Football Media Days, which will be held virtually August 3-4 and available exclusively to fans on ESPN+.
ESPN college football announcers Kris Budden and Rene Ingoglia will host the two-day event from The Americans’ state-of-the-art studio in Irving, Texas. Former Houston quarterback and 1989 Heisman Trophy winner Andre Ware and The Americans Morgan Uber will provide additional coverage and analysis.
Coverage kicks off Tuesday, August 3 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ with the American Media Day Pregame Show, a two-hour program that previews the 2021 season with a look at all 11 teams, as well as top returning players, potential breakthrough stars and a one-on-one interview with Commissioner Mike Aresco.
Wednesday’s coverage will consist of two programs, at 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. ET, as The Americans head coaches and student-athletes participate in 11 teams in scheduled 25-minute media sessions. Commissioner Aresco will deliver the opening address to kick off the morning session and will also be available for questions from the media.
East Carolina head coach Mike Houston along with players Holton Ahlers and JaQuan McMillian are scheduled for Wednesday’s media session.
Registered media can participate and ask questions via Zoom, while fans can watch via the ESPN+ platform.
American Athletic Conference
A former Hertford County High School wide receiver was named to a preseason college football watch list.
Jaquarii Roberson, a wide receiver for the Wake Forest University football team, was named on the Biletnikoff Award preseason watch list Thursday, July 22.
After each season, the Biletnikoff Award is presented to the best receiver (wide receiver, running back, tight end or slot back) in NCAA Division I (Football Bowl Subdivision).
Roberson, a red shirt junior, was also named on the Maxwell Award watch list on July 19.
The Maxwell Award is presented to the all-round player in college football after each season.
