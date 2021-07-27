Tokyo Olympics: Tsitsipas takes revenge on Tiafoe and makes it to third round | tennis news

Stefanos Tsitsipas advanced to the third round of the Olympic men’s tennis tournament on Tuesday, after avenging last month’s Wimbledon loss to Frances Tiafoe.

The Greek third seed defeated American Tiafoe 6-3, 6-4 under the roof of the center court at Ariake Tennis Park, where all outdoor play was delayed by an hour by morning drizzle.

Tsitsipas, who also plays in mixed doubles with Maria Sakkari, will play against Frenchman Ugo Humbert or Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic for a place in the quarterfinals.

After losing to Tiafoe in the opening round at Wimbledon, Tsitsipas made sure there was no repeat disappointment as a single break in each set allowed him to wrap up the win in 77 minutes.

Naomi Osaka meets runner-up at the 2019 French Open Marketa Vondrousova later Tuesday as the Japanese star ramps up her bid for Olympic gold after a convincing return to action from an eight-week hiatus.

Osaka hadn’t played since she quit her Roland Garros campaign at the end of May, as she needed to maintain her mental health. She later revealed her struggles with depression and anxiety.

The second seed has won four of the last six Grand Slams on hard court and is the big favorite for the women’s title after the early departure of world number one Ashleigh Barty.

