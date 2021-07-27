Sports
Jian Fang Lays table tennis heroism as a mother of two must be recognized
The outraged police took exception to one Herald story the day before pointing out that she is indeed a 48-year-old mother of two who has been homeschooling her children during COVID-19 lockdowns while training and qualifying so she can be here.
Real? Real? We celebrate Serena Williams have a child and return to court to chase Grand Slam titles, but we can’t celebrate Lay and what she has accomplished to be here in Tokyo? Should we just forget about age, where people come from and what they have done? Just all the context together?
Lay, a person, lost in straight sets to German Ying Han but has the team event, along with the men, that starts on Sunday.
Like swimming, the key to a good game of table tennis is a good caller.
For some reason, Lay received no comment for her match on the live feed. For those of us who have just become addicted to table tennis, we need all the help we can get to understand what’s going on.
That’s why Don Parker calls it a treat. His accent lends itself to cuddling a pint while watching the darts, but in the intoxicating world of table tennis, a voice is no different from the Fat Controller of Thomas the Tank Engine is reassuring.
In the final of the mixed doubles match between China and Japan, he made this very fair comment: Can you imagine 6000 Japanese screaming fans here? What difference would it make? We will never know
In the end, the Japanese couple of Miztani Juno and This is Mima didn’t need the home crowd to get them home, which caused a big shock when beating Xin and’s heavily favored combination Liu Shiwen in the seventh and deciding set.
(To be clear, Xin is called The Anaconda because of his huge reach. According to the website Olympics.com, he also responds to Big Boa and no, I’m not making this up).
From what I can tell, the Anaconda is an attacking player, while the Defentist prefers to be several yards behind the table, chopping under the ball with a mind-blowing backspin.
He has been nicknamed the Defentist by the American commentator Adam Bobrow, which is the extroverted voice of the sport internationally.
I have to say that Bobrow is also a bit punishing. Lots of punishments.
Can I have some more side spin with that dish? Bobrow roared after the Defentist won a captivating rally against Youngsik. That just got me thinking!
Whatever the defender did, it worked, with seven match points in the fifth. He just couldn’t land the killer pork chop. Like a fat kid crashing through a fibro wall, he blew it completely and lost 14-12 in the seventh.
Loading
He has defeated a pandemic-like opponent! Before plagiarizing Rihanna, Bobrow stated that he found love in a hopeless place.
And with those comments, my brief affair with table tennis was over and I switched to my true love for beach volleyball.
THE QUOTE
f yes! i mean wooow! Kaylee McKeown when asked by Sevens Nathan Templeton what she wanted to say to her family at home in Australia after winning the 100m backstroke. utilities that is gold.
THUMBS UP
Australian surfer Owen Wright shrugged at the disappointment of watching teammate Sally Fitzgibbons failing to win a medal in the womens and fears a few years ago that he would never surf again after a tough wipeout at Pipeline to claim bronze against world champion Gabriel Medina. #shakaemoji
THUMBS DOWN
The couches with empty seats in state of the art facilities are pretty sad. May we suggest that Tokyo’s organizing committee take charge of those who really know how to deal with this depressing face of NRL clubs and fill them with huge banners. Perhaps Canterbury can lend them the huge BULLDOGS sign on display at the ANZ Stadium.
It’s a big day five for the Boomers, who face Italy at the Saitama Super Arena on Wednesday night. Loved commentaar’s commentary Andrew Bogut and Andrew Gaze.
It’s an even bigger day five to Dean Boxalli as Ariarne Titmus again eyeballs american great Katie Ledecky, this time in the women’s 200-meter freestyle final. Glass balconies, beware.
