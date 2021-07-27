Nats waiting to name Scherzer as Thursday’s starter

Unveiling their rotation plan for this week’s series in Philadelphia, nationals declined to name a starter for Thursday’s game at Citizens Bank Park. That’s natural Max Scherzer’s and the reason they haven’t officially named him their starter yet is because they’re waiting to see if his right triceps feel good after a minor adjustment last week.

Scherzer went through a standard bullpen session this afternoon and according to manager Davey Martinez that session went well and all signs point to the staff ace getting off to a good start as planned. But Scherzer will have to confirm he’s ready to go once his arm has had some time to react to this throwing session.

“I spoke to him afterwards. He said he will more or less know how he feels in a few hours,” Martinez said during his pregame Zoom session with reporters. “He likes to take that grace period to recover. But the ball came out good. He threw good and felt good.”

Scherzer had to be scratched off his scheduled start Saturday in Baltimore due to the triceps problem, which he said he suffered from taking punch training earlier in the week. He was optimistic at the time that he would only miss that one start and be good to return for this outing, but he would have to get through the bullpen session without a hitch before he knew for sure.

However, there is another reason why Scherzer cannot yet be officially named as Thursday’s starter. With the trading deadline looming the following afternoon and the Nationals now heading for a must-sell position after losing four in a row to drop to eight games below .500, general manager Mike Rizzo has no choice but to make offers. to consider for his three-time Cy Young Award Winner.

It remains to be seen whether Rizzo gets an offer he deems acceptable, or whether Scherzer chooses not to veto a trade (as he is allowed to do as a player with at least 10 years in the major leagues, the last five by one club) and whether The property of nationals also signs a deal. But in the meantime, Scherzer (who turns 37 on Tuesday) is left to try and pigeonhole everything and focus on getting ready to pitch Thursday for the team that has hired him for the past seven seasons.

“I really believe that (he can),” Martinez said. “He just wants to compete. As far as he is concerned, he will fight for us on Thursday and he is concerned about that.”

While all this plays out, the Nationals are waiting for news too Stephen Strasbourg, who visited another specialist today in an attempt to determine what caused the neck discomfort that sidelined him for much of the season.

Strasburg, which looked set to return to rotation after a strong bullpen session last week, suffered a setback this weekend. The club shut him down and made plans to have him reexamined, hoping to get answers about his neck and clamp muscles.

They don’t have the answer they’re looking for yet.

“Not a word,” Martinez said. “We probably won’t hear anything until tomorrow somewhere. I assume we won’t hear anything more tomorrow.”