Disturbed wins in swimming, women’s tennis Mark Day 7 of Tokyo Olympics | Voice of America





The Tokyo Olympics started on Tuesday in the Tokyo Aquatics Center with three high-profile finals in men’s and women’s swimming. In the women’s 100-meter breaststroke, the highly anticipated race between Lilly King of the United States, who won the event at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, and Tatjana Schoenmaker of South Africa ended in shock when Lydia Jacoby, 17-year-old King’s teammate, defeated both women to win the gold. Shoemaker finished in second place to win the silver medal, while King finished in third place, taking home the bronze medal. Hundreds of people packed into a railroad terminal in Jacoby’s hometown of Seward, Alaska, got into a wild celebration when they saw her coming from behind on the final lap overtaking Shoemaker. STAND UP ALASKA! 17-year-old Lydia Jacoby WINS GOLD, and everyone is celebrating! #Olympic Games in Tokyo X @USASwimming : NBC

: https://t.co/GFrdWbcFoO

: NBC Sports app pic.twitter.com/leYOC2Mzju #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) July 27, 2021 Jacoby is the first swimmer from the remote Northwestern state to qualify for a Summer Olympics. In another surprise finish, Ryan Murphy of the United States finished third in the men’s 100m backstroke final, while teammates Evgeny Rylov and Kliment Kolesnikov of the Russian Olympic Committee, or ROC, took first and second place respectively. ended. Murphy had hoped to repeat his gold medal in Rio in 2016, but took the bronze medal instead. His loss also ended a string of six consecutive American 100-meter backstroke victories dating back to 1996. Meanwhile, Australia’s Kaylee McKeown won the women’s 100m backstroke to set a new Olympic record of 57.47 seconds. Canada’s Kylie Masse won the silver medal, while United States Regan Smith took the bronze medal. And British swimmers Tom Dean and Duncan Scott won the gold and silver medals respectively in the men’s 200m freestyle final. Brazilian Fernando Scheffer won the bronze medal. Yet another disruption occurred in women’s tennis on Tuesday when Japan’s Naomi Osaka, the world’s second-ranked player, suffered a shocking 6-1 6-4 loss to Czech Republic’s MarketaVondrousova in the third round. Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam winner and favorite to win gold for her native country, struggled with 32 unforced errors during the match. At other Olympic events, Flora Duffy of Bermuda on Tuesday won the women’s triathlon in 1:55:36 (one hour, 55 minutes, 36 seconds), which included a 1500m swim, 40km bike and 10km run. Duffys’ gold medal win is the first for the Caribbean island nation and the second Olympic medal ever since boxer Clarence Hill won bronze at the Montreal Games in 1976. Georgia Taylor-Brown won the silver medal, while KatieZaferes of the United States took bronze. won. Another historic gold medal win came on Monday in the women’s weightlifting, when Hidilyn Diaz of the Philippines won the 55-kilogram division to win the first-ever gold medal for the Pacific archipelago. Diaz also set two Olympic records when she lifted 127 kilograms in the clean and jerk section as well as a total of 224 kilograms. And fencer Edgar Cheung won the Hong Kong Olympics first gold medal in 25 years when he defeated Italy’s Daniele Garozzo 15-11. Later Tuesday, two gold medals will take place in Tokyo, when the US takes on host nation Japan in women’s softball at the Yokohama Baseball Stadium. And gymnast Simone Biles will try to advance her already storied career as she leads the American women in the overall team finals. The United States and China are tied in total number of medals with 19, while the Russian Olympic Committee has 15 and host nation Japan has 13 medals. The US and Japan are equal in the number of gold medals with eight, followed by seven for China and 5 for the ROC. Some information for this report came from Reuters and AFP.

