Helen J. Camp 1932-2021 | News, Sports, Jobs

LEETONIA — Helen Janet Makar Camp, 89, of Salem Township, died on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at 7:08 PM at Sheila’s House-The Haven, in Smith Township, Beloit.

She was born on June 28, 1932 in central Berlin, to the late Stephen and Anastasia Tokar Makar.

Helen had graduated from Berlin Center High School in 1950 and enjoyed playing basketball immensely.

She married the love of her life, Samuel Mahlon Camp, on June 19, 1952, just before her 20th birthday. Together they spent 69 years creating a beautiful life and legacy together.

Over the years, Helen worked as a switchboard operator for Ohio Bell Telephone Company, as well as for the Russell Company, and as a clerk at several retail stores. When not working outside the home, she was engaged in working on their family’s dairy farm, which she did for over 30 years.

Life on the farm gave Helen the opportunity to do all kinds of things that she not only enjoyed, but that also helped her support her family. She enjoyed working side by side with her husband in all aspects of farm life and she enjoyed the company of the many dogs she had had on the farm over the years.

She had a passion for sewing and loved the beauty of the flowers she cared for. She was responsible for the chickens from start to finish. Whether it was eggs for breakfast or chicken for dinner, the chickens were hers and she did what she had to do. Helen could often be found in the vegetable garden, coming harvest time, in the kitchen, preserving the ‘fruits’ of her labor by canning that year’s bounty for her family to enjoy all year round. When it came to dinner time, she knew how to apply a spread! When it was time for dinner you knew exactly what time the food would be on the table and you better get there on time or you’d be out of luck, and you certainly wouldn’t want to miss dessert and one of her homemade cakes from which the mouth watering! Her homemade perogies were bigger than anyone else and some of the best you’d ever taste. She was always looking for a deal and one of her favorite places to find great deals was going to garage sales and going to the Rogers Flea Market regularly.

Helen was a ‘social butterfly’ and a people person. Until about three years ago, they would take a campervan to the Canfield Fair and she would spend the week enjoying friends, family and all that the fair had to offer. She even helped out at a fairground candy stall for a while, but it wasn’t for the money, it was a time to catch up with friends and make new ones.

Even with her very active life, Helen managed to find time to relax, which often involved a trip to Amish country or her healings on the dance floor… square dancing at least.

After giving birth to four daughters, whom she loved dearly, it was no surprise to her family that one of Helen’s greatest joys was the birth of her fifth child, a boy. Helen really loved everyone in her family with her whole being. She lived her life to the fullest, filling a lifetime with precious memories.

In addition to her husband, Helen leaves behind her children, Patricia (Robert) Miller of Leetonia, Lynne (Terry) Malmsberry of Beloit, Theresa (Michael) Stipetich of Hubbard, Anita (Joe) Garzoni of Salem, and Samuel (Marilyn) Camp of Leetonia; grandchildren, Jerrod Miller, Mandy Miller Lindsay, Samantha Miller Peel, Bobbie Miller Harrison, Nathen Malmsberry, Kacie Malmsberry Miller, Michelle Stipetich Chaney, Kimberly Stipetich McBride, and Anthony and Jeremy Garzoni; and great-grandchildren, Ike Lindsay, Thelma and Opal Peel, Grady and Lacey Harrison, Russell Malmsberry and Hazel Rose Malmsberry, twins Jude and Marshall Miller, Olivia and Madison McBride, and Addilynn Garzoni.

In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her brother, Charles Makar; half-brothers, Peter, John, Paul and Andrew Halczak; and half-sisters, Rose Marinelli, Mary Flickinger, and Ann Joseph.

No services will be held at this time.

The care was entrusted to the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services of Salem.

