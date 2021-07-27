Delaware County man seeks more resources for cricket, his native sport





To new observers, the wild twists of a cricket bowler and the frenetic reaction of batsmen and fielders may seem like baseball with no bases, boundaries, or goal. For Shahed Zaman, 54, who immigrated to the US from his native India more than 40 years ago, it’s an elegant sport that he’s confident will one day have greater appeal in central Ohio. As a father of two, he hopes that will happen in the coming years, just as football has gained a foothold in recent decades. “If you look back to the ’80s or the mid-’90s, think about football. It wasn’t very popular and was mostly played by women,” said Zaman, an Orange Township resident. “I say in 25, 30 years later cricket will take over.” Zaman is working hard to make that happen in Delaware County, where the city of Delawa is in the final stages of installing a $10,000 cricket ground in Veterans Park. He and a few other local cricket enthusiasts have worked with the city to develop the area, located between softball fields in the park at 1121 S. Houk Road. And Zaman isn’t done yet. “Probably five or six more places are needed, easy,” he said. Cricket Grows in Popularity in Central Ohio, National According to USA Cricket, the governing body for the sport here, more than 200,000 people currently play cricket in the United States. Columbus and its suburbs have more than 20 teams competing in the MidWest Cricket Tournament. Cricket uses a paddle-like bat and a hard rubber ball. It is usually played on an oval, grassy field. Like baseball, teams alternate hitting and playing on the field. But incricket, the pitcher (bowler) tries to hit a wicket which consists of three vertical posts and two crossbars sitting over them. A batsman tries to prevent the bowler from hitting the wicket by hitting the oncoming ball first. Two batters are on the field and run and switch places after the ball is struck and score a run. Players can be fired in a number of ways, including when a defensive player catches a ball in flight or when the bowler breaks the wicket with the ball. And there are many more complicated rules. The sport has its own colorful vocabulary. “Dibbly-dobbly” could describe a particular bowling effort while a “slog sweep” is a type of hit. Cricketword lists are made for dozens of other terms. Delaware County has another cricket venue, in North Road Park, just east of Olentangy High School; Dublin has three, Hilliard has one and Columbus has one in Tuttle Park. Zaman is also working with the Olentangy Local School District to get facilities there. “My plan is not just to use these grounds. My ultimate goal is to establish an academy for the youth, to start organizing interstate tournaments. There are many Indian, subcontinent, children,” said Zaman, a senior vice president. president and regional manager at PNC Bank and founder of Delaware United Cricket Club. According to the Delaware County Regional Planning Commission website, nearly 8,000 Indian residents lived in Delaware County in 2019. In many British colonial countries, such as India, cricket is the dominant sport. Facilities will encourage more children to play cricket Zaman imagines that younger people will find their appeal here. “I think in 20 years I see this as a sport that a lot of young people will play.” In the city of Delaware, the new 90-foot field is a 9-foot-wide turf supported by a concrete pad. The hard surface is necessary because the pitched ball is usually bounced off the surface before a batter hits it. Delaware officials said they were pleased. “We were especially pleased that we were able to adapt existing pitches for multisport use without eliminating anything,” Lee Yoakum’s city spokesman said in an email. “It’s kind of like football was 20 years ago. Now it’s more the norm and new field customs such as cricket and lacrosse are being adapted so that everyone can play and stay active.” Medhu Reddy, a 32-year-old Dublin resident who came to the US in 2014, is also inspired by Zaman’s efforts. He plans to start a family one day and thinks they will benefit from it. “I think it’s a good initiative. I’m quite new to this country and the biggest problem we have is a place to play. All the land is owned by the cities and you have to pay.” For example, for league matches in Dublin, non-resident teams are charged as much as $500 per day, he said. The costs are divided among the 11 team players and substitutes. “I think it’s just the question,” Reddy said. In an increasingly complex world, cricket can have other benefits that Zamans will continue to promote. “It doesn’t just teach people how to play the sport, but really how to team up, how to create social bonds between players. “For me, it’s about keeping those people off the streets,” he said, pointing to some of his younger players and their children who have come to watch his Delaware United Cricket Club training for a weekend tournament. “Some of these kids could be doing something else, something that we don’t want them to do.” “And look how much fun it is… lots of kids playing, not much tackling, arguing, none of that. It’s kind of like baseball. People who practice this sport are very passionate. Unless you’re really passionate, this isn’t the sport for you.” [email protected] @DeanNarciso

