



Montreal, July 26, 2021 –Since the beginning of the training camp, Monshadrik Hunter has been moving from one room to another in the basement of the Olympic Stadium. From the former Expos locker room to Salon Gary-Carter, the 26-year-old defensive defender spends a lot of time in the same places that baseball legends have visited, including his father Torii. The latter played 19 seasons in Major League Baseball, including 12 with the Minnesota Twins. Three times a day, he breaks bread in the same spot where his father hit a home run against the Expos on June 15, 2004. Hunter would feel right at home in such an environment, but he is razor sharp on his day-to-day tasks during training camp. “I haven’t had that thought process. At the moment I am concentrating on football. I had a moment where I stopped and realized that pop is being played here. That’s cool, but right now I’m working on football,” Hunter said after Monday’s practice. His father also played five seasons for the Anaheim Angels and two years for the Detroit Tigers. During his career, he was named to the all-star team five times, with 2,452 hits, 353 home runs and 1,391 RBI’s. “I saw a lot of baseball growing up, more than football. Growing up and sitting in a locker room with Vladimir Guerrero, David Ortiz and guys like that, I was given guidelines on how to handle myself professionally. I’ve seen all the work they’ve done behind closed doors,” explains Hunter. He also met the current top star of Major League Baseball, as he played with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. “We’ve seen each other a few times. I certainly remember playing ball together in the outfield when our fathers were doing stroke drills. We were young and running around everywhere.” Even after spending his childhood immersed in the world of baseball, Monshadrik developed a love for football. “I was in a rebellious phase in my life. I wanted to make my own footprints. I knew I would be compared to my father if I played baseball. By playing football people wouldn’t know who my father is.” That didn’t stop him from excelling in baseball to the point where he got a double scholarship in football and baseball. “I had to talk to the Yankees, but I injured my throwing arm and had a torn labrum. I had a decision to make and I liked tackling people, so I chose football.” quick fire Jake Wieneke made a stunning one-handed catch despite tight coverage from defending defender Rodney Randle Jr. Recipients Dante Absher, Rashaun Simonise and Eugene Lewis also caught football from Matt Shiltz and Adams Jr. Rookie Cameron Artis-Payne previously dodged several players crossing the goal line after a 30-yard run. His teammate William Stanback followed him on the next game with a 15-yard rushing touchdown Rookie defensive back Marc-Antoine Dequoy grabbed the ball as it slid through Eugene Lewis’ hands for an interception The offensive line did a great job of protecting the quarterbacks who have enough time to make adjustments. He said it

“There is competition in every position. Nothing is awarded to our players. That’s why we have scrimmages and we’re on the pitch every day. We will have to make some tough decisions on Friday and until then I know players will leave everything on the pitch.”

Danny Maciocia

