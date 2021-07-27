Two Fort McMurray hockey players selected in 2021 NHL Draft





Article content Fort McMurray was well represented in the 2021 NHL Draft.

Article content Sebastian Cossa, 18, grew up in Fort McMurray and was born in Hamilton. He was selected by the Detroit Red Wings in the first round, 15th overall. Taige Harding, 19, a St. Albert defenseman with the Fort McMurray Oil Barons, was chosen by the Chicago Blackhawks as the 91st overall pick on round three. Cossa watched the selection with family in Edmonton. Cossas mom, Sandie, said she was extremely nervous but more than excited when everyone heard his name called. You just have to be really proud of him. All those years of hard work and determination, she said. He moved at age 13 to start playing hockey, so for us you know that sacrifice paid off. Of course it’s just kind of the next step in the journey, it’s definitely not the end. Cossa was the first goalkeeper selected in this year’s draft. Leading up to the draft, Cossa said he had multiple calls with Detroit and had a good feeling when they traded with the Dallas Stars for a higher pick. I thought I had had a lot of good conversations with them, so I clearly knew they were interested, he said. When they traded, I wasn’t really expecting it, but of course I knew I was one of the names they were looking at. At six feet tall, Cossa said his size helps cover more of the net, but being a bigger goalkeeper also means bigger holes. If I can move and still have good depth in my net, it can only help me, he said. Cossa played with the Fort McMurray Oil Barons U15 AA in the 2015-16 season. He joined the Fort Saskatchewan Rangers U15 AAA team the following season before moving to the Rangers U18 team in 2017.

Article content Cossa currently plays for the Edmonton Oil Kings in the WHL. In the 2020-21 season, he led the league with an average of 1.57 goals conceded and a save rate of 0.941. He had 17 wins, including four shutouts, one loss and one overtime loss. I understand that this is only the first day and there is a lot of hard work ahead, he said. I’m definitely going to do that work and can’t wait to see where the future leads. jpg, fm Ever since I could crawl I had a hockey stick in my hand: Harding Harding could also see how his name was called with family and close friends. Everyone was super excited, it was very special to share that moment with them, he said. Always a kind of lifelong dream. Harding grew up playing hockey all his life. His father, Mike, played professional hockey with teams in the British National League and British Ice Hockey Superleague from 1997 to 2003. I’ve had a hockey stick in my hand since I could crawl, Harding said. Harding spent two seasons with the oil barons. In the 2019-20 season, the 6-foot-7 defender had six points in 46 games. Harding showed improvement in his game in the 2020-21 season with 13 points in 16 games. Fort McMurray Oil Barons head coach Gord Thibodeau said he knew Harding would be called up. He has worked for all of this. He had a great summer lifting and power skating last year, he really put himself in a position to be noticed, said Thibodeau. It just shows you what hard work can do and it paid off. Harding will continue to play with the Oil Barons next season. He has committed to Providence College and is expected to arrive there in the fall of 2022. I just want to focus on the team, get as many wins as possible and then make the playoffs, Harding said. [email protected]

