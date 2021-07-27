Oakland Ash agrees to trade for Chicago Cubs reliever Andrew Chafin





The Oakland Axis are looking for bullpen help this week as the MLB trading deadline approaches, and it looks like they’ve found some. The Ashes are about to acquire left-handed reliever Andrew Chafino of the Cubs, pending a review of medical records, reports Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. as an insider Martin Gallegos confirms that there’s a deal between Oakland and Chicago. Chafin is having an excellent season as a setup man for the Cubs. His low ERA is supported by a sparkling FIP and great Statcast numbers (.249 xwOBA), and he has converted 17-of-18 hold odds. Of the 20 inherited runners, five have scored. Chafin, 2021: 2.06 ERA, 39.1 ip, 37 Ks, 12 BB, 1 HR, 21 hits, 2.67 FIP He was also an effective setup man for the Arizona DBacks for three years from 2017-19 (total 57 grips, 4 blown, 3.46 ERA, 3.11 FIP), although a sprained finger cost him most of the short 2020 campaign. He doesn’t throw hard (92-93 mph fastball average), but he mixes a sinker, a slider and a four-seamer to earn lots of weak contact and a strikeout per inning. The Ashes will send two players back to the Cubs, and one will be an outfield prospect Greg Deichmann, reports Rosenthal. Deichmann was in ninth place on our Community Prospect List from the preseason and in Triple-A this year he produced at the plate but not in the expected way, normally a slugger in the first place, he hit just four home runs in a strength-friendly competition, but reached base with a huge clip (.432 OBP). He was Oaklands 2nd round draft pick in 2017. The 31-year-old Chafin would join a bullpen group that included closer Lou Trivino and lineup men Jake Diekman, Yusmeiro Klein, and Sergio Romo. Chafin will earn $2.75 million this year (about $1 million remaining), and has a mutual option for 2022 of $5.25 million; if either party declines that option, he becomes a free agent. Check back later for more details as the story develops!

