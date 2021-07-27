4 Ole Miss Football Position Fights To Watch During Fall Practice

This battle can go in about 10 different directions. Veterans Keidron Smith, Jakorey Hawkins and Deane Leonard return after starting 10, six and two games respectively last year. Sixth-year senior Jaylon Jones is also back. He only played four games last year due to injury, but has 39 games to his name.

Then there’s converted wide receiver Miles Battle, who played six games at cornerback last fall and spent most of the spring practicing with the first team, his first full spring on defense. And there are players like Jalen Jordan and Tylan Knight who earned tons of reps last season as closing corners and safeties that could play indoors or out.

A wild card is Deantre Prince, who played 12 games in 2019 but transferred to Northeast Mississippi Community College in 2020 before returning this spring. Only Smith and safety AJ Finley have more interceptions than Prince among players on the roster.

Then there are the freshmen. Ole Miss has seven true freshman defensive backs on the roster, all of whom signed up in the spring. Standout four-stars like Tysheem Johnson and Markevious Brown earned early reps and were among the most impressive new arrivals this spring. They will also likely appear in rotation.

Cornerback is a good position to have depth. There will be times when the Rebels need four or five on the field and other times when uptempo fouls force rotation. But this fall will go a long way in determining whether the new faces in secondary can take over the playtime of the returnees or if the returnees have used the motivation to potentially be replaced to improve themselves.

Defense Line

Ole Miss loses one regular starter, Ryder Anderson, on the defensive line. Other than that, it’s a position group a lot like cornerback.

Veterans like Tariqious Tisdale, KD Hill, Hal Northern, Sincere David and Quentin Bivens have starting experience. Junior college transfers Isaiah Iton and Jamond Gordon got reps in the spring, and four-star signee Tywone Malone is Ole Miss’s highest-rated recruit in two years, and someone expected to compete early for reps.

It’s no secret that the rebels have struggled defensively for the past five years, and a lack of push from the defensive front has been a big factor in that almost every year. This is another position group where fans should expect rotation, so the infused depth should help. But Ole Miss will have to find a way to improve this group from last fall to this one, so don’t be shocked if some of the following faces see more roles as they gain experience.