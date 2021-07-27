Tennis-Nishikori keeps Japan’s hopes alive after Osaka defeat

TOKYO, July 27 (Reuters) – Kei Nishikori kept hopes for Japan’s tennis medals alive with a tough three-set win in the men’s singles on Tuesday, hours after compatriot Naomi Osaka was eliminated from the women’s event in one of the biggest setbacks of the Games in Tokyo.

Nishikori, who won the bronze medal at the Rio Games in 2016, said he felt confident on the pitch, although he admitted it was difficult to play at home with a crowd absent from games amid strict pandemic restrictions in the capital.

“I come in here alone and I don’t see any spectators. It’s really hard to feel at home, but I have a lot of support from my team, you know. That’s maybe the only good thing,” he said after his 7-6( 5) 3-6 6-1 victory over Marcos Giron of the United States in the second round.

“But I think I really enjoy being on the pitch because I play well and this is something I dreamed of, you know, when I was little… this is a great, great week I’ve had . I’m really enjoying this week.”

Nishikori won a close tiebreak against the American in the first set with great hitting power, but was unable to recover after an early break in the second set, making the game a decision.

The 31-year-old stepped up his game in the final set, breaking Giron’s serve three times to arrange a meeting with Belarus’s Ilya Ivashka.

Nishikori, who defeated fifth-seeded Andrey Rublev in the opening round, is ranked 69th in the world but has long been the top Asian player on the men’s tour, having reached the US Open finals shortly after his run to the 2014 US Open. reached fourth place in his career. .

Game was briefly interrupted at Ariake Tennis Park on Tuesday due to a morning rainstorm, although that day’s selection games went ahead as scheduled with the roof on Center Court closed.

The world’s number four, Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece, avenged his defeat to Frances Tiafoe at Wimbledon last month by beating the American 6-3 6-4.

Tsitsipas attributed his win to improved “concentration and attention levels” at the Games. His previous loss to Tiafoe came just days after he was beaten in a heartbreaking five-setter by Novak Djokovic in the final of the French Open in a heartbreaking five-setter.

Argentinian Diego Schwartzman, who took the field after play resumed in the afternoon, also advanced with a 6-4 7-5 victory over Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic.

‘OPEN WOMEN COUNT’

The draw for the women was thrown wide open after four-time Grand Slam champion and world number two Osaka was beaten 6-1 and 6-4 by Marketa Vondrousova from the Czech Republic.

Osaka, who returned to competition this week after withdrawing from the French Open in May due to mental health issues, never found her stride against 42nd-ranked Vondrousova, attributing the loss to the pressure she faced as one of the most prominent Olympic ambassadors of Japan. read more

Vondrousova, who had never played against Osaka, described the match as one of the biggest wins of her career.

“Of course it’s one of the biggest. Naomi is a great player, she has so many Grand Slams so I knew it was going to be a tough game. But I’m just really happy with my game,” the 22-year-old said.

Osaka’s defeat came after Australian Ash Barty and world number three Aryna Sabalenka had been knocked out in previous rounds. French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova was also defeated on Tuesday, losing 1-6 6-2 6-3 to Swiss Belinda Bencic.

“It’s very open now,” said Vondrousova, who then meets Spain’s Paula Badosa. “I think every girl plays very well. Now it’s the quarterfinals, so we’ll see.”

Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Karishma Singh and Ken Ferris

