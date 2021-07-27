Minnesota Wild brings back some lows





Before the floodgates of free agency open at 11 a.m. Wednesday, the Minnesota Wild and GM Bill Guerin are working on some cops’ phones, leaving some deep guys in town for at least another year. Their first contract extension of the season is goalkeeper Andrew Hammond, who will keep him between the pipes for another year and on a two-sided contract. Hammond, 33, spent his entire season with the Wilds taxi crew and didn’t appear in any game for Minnesota or Iowa, just hanging out in a box labeled In Case of Goaltending Emergency Break Glass. This new netminder deal will give him a league minimum salary of $750,000 in the NHL, and a minor league salary of $200,000 with $250,000 guaranteed on the contract with some bonuses. With the minors reopening, Hammond will most likely get some reps in Iowa with Hunter Jones or Dereck Baribeau as his partner in the tandem, with the other going to the Heartlanders of the ECHL. In Hammond’s presence, the Wild have reportedly re-signed Kyle Rau to a similar one-year two-way deal. According to sources, Kyle Rau has agreed to a one-year two-way contract with the #mnwild. $750K AAV, $300K in Iowa, $350K guaranteed. It is his fourth contract with Minnesota. Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) July 26, 2021 This is not confirmed by the team. With a $750,000 NHL cap or league minimum, his contract essentially just opens some doors when it comes to backup in case of injury. Rau spent most of this season on the Wilds cab crew during this weird and wacky pandemic season, so he’s earned enough confidence to only look on the outside at Minnesota management. Due to his time on the taxi squad, he didn’t get AHL representatives last season, but played a total of 14 games for the Wild, earning two assists. Both moves are purely to get a picture of the entire Wild system before making concrete moves in free choice. Building a solid base, figuring out who’s playing where, making sure there are enough bodies in Iowa to have a competitive roster, all the good stuff you like to think about. We’ll see if there are any bigger moves ahead of Wednesday’s chaos.

