News – Table tennis Australia

Published Tue 27 Jul 2021

Failing to keep her winning streak alive, Jian Fang Lay left the Olympic women’s singles table tennis tournament after losing in the third round to number 12 and three-time European champion Ying Han from Germany.

At the end of a close match, Han defeated the 48-year-old Australian in straight games (11-9, 11-9, 11-7, 11-8) to secure a spot in the round of 16.

The result only tells half the story as Lay was the first off the track with an impressive 5-0 start and held the lead for most of the first game. The German – an Olympic silver medalist from the team event in Rio 2016 – did not lose her composure and slowly backed away. She was already within striking distance when a controversial referee decision over a ball hitting the side of the table gave her an advantage, much to Lay’s dismay. Han took the opportunity to take control of the final rallies and finish the first game.

The game continued to be fought point by point in the second game, with the two opponents still tied at 9-9. Once again, Han kept her nerves in crunch time to beat Lay 11-9 and win the match, before taking third in stride.

Lay did not go down without a fight and tried to make a comeback in the fourth set. Steadily building a lead in the early rallies, she looked like she could get a game back as Han scored eight consecutive points to end the game with her first match point.

Had she won, Jian Fang Lay would have had the best ever result for an Australian in women’s singles at the Games, a record she had already equaled by qualifying for the third round.

After the match, Lay was very disappointed and said it will take time to appreciate her good result in Tokyo.

“In the first game I still had a chance. But in the end I just did my best. I wanted to get a good result and make my team proud,” said Lay.

Head coach John Murphy said table tennis fans can expect a little more greatness from Jian Fang Lay.

“From an Australian perspective, we know what Jian can achieve,” he said. “We knew that if anyone was going to get big results here, it would be Jian.

“We are a bit disappointed because I agree with Jian that this was a match she could win, but when the competition is over we will think about her very good result.

“We know Jian has more in her. Whether at the Commonwealth Games, or again at the Olympics, this is certainly not the end of the road for Jian in terms of big results,” Murphy said.

If she qualified for the 2024 Olympics, the Paris Games would be Lay’s seventh — equaling a record for table tennis.

“I have no idea. It’s too far away. A lot can happen four years ahead,” Lay said.

The Tokyo Games aren’t over yet for Jian Fang Lay, as she will hit the track again on Sunday, August 1, along with teammates Michelle Bromley and Milly Tapper. Lay and Han will face each other again as Australia takes on No. 3 seed Germany in the round of 16 of the team event.

