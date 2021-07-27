Clemson leads the preseason All-ACC team with eight





UNC’s Howell Named Preseason Player of the Year GREENSBORO, NC (theACC.com) Six-time defending champion Clemson leads all schools with eight players in the 27-member 2021 All-Atlantic Coast Conference Preseason Football Team announced Tuesday, while North Carolina junior quarterback Sam Howell was named ACC Preseason Player of the Year. The preseason awards were determined by a vote of 147 media members, including some who graduated from last week’s ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte, North Carolina. Six of Clemson’s preseason All-ACC selections came on the defensive side. The Tigers led the conference last season in total defense (326.8 total yards per game) and were second in defense (20.2 points per game). Howell of North Carolina has thrown 68 touchdown passes in his career, the most in a second season in ACC history and tied for the UNC school record. The Native American Indian Trail, North Carolina, led the ACC and placed sixth nationally with 30 touchdown passes in 2020, while also leading the ranking with 3,586 passing yards, the fourth most in the nation. Howell got 118 votes at quarterback to lead all offensive players in the preseason All-ACC Team voting. He is joined in the preseason All-ACC backfield by running backs Zonovan Knight of NC State and Mataeo Durant of Duke. Clemsons Justyn Ross, Boston Colleges Zay Flowers and Wake Forests Jaquarii Roberson make up a powerful widespread trio, and Virginia Tech tight end James Mitchell rounds out the receiving corps. Georgia Tech’s Jahmyr Gibbs was chosen as the all-around back. Ross caught 112 passes for 1,865 yards and 17 touchdowns in his first two college seasons before missing last season due to injury. Flowers’ nine touchdown catches led all ACC receivers in 2020, and Roberson’s 102.9 receiving yards per game was a league high. Boston College features a pair of All-ACC offensive preseason linemen in downtown Alec Lindstrom and security guard Zion Johnson. They are joined by NC State tackle Ikem Ekwonu, Clemson tackle Jordan McFadden and North Carolina guard Joshua Ezeudu. Ross (110 votes) and Flowers (101) joined Howell as the leading voters of the offensive unit. Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee led all players in the vote by 120 votes. Bresee’s five Tiger teammates in the preseason All-ACC defense squad include Tyler Davis, end Myles Murphy, linebacker James Skalski, cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. and safety Nolan Turner. NC States Payton Wilson, who joined Bresee on the 2020 All-ACC team, joins Skalski and Virginia’s Nick Jackson in the preseason All-ACC linebacking corps. Virginia Tech defensive end Amare Barno, North Carolina cornerback Tony Grimes and Miami Safety Bubba Bolden round out the first team defense. Clemsons Murphy (108 votes) and Miamis Bolden (100) joined Bresee among defensive players to hit the 100th in the ballot, and NC States Wilson got 99 votes. Wake Forest veteran Nick Sciba (the third most accurate in ACC history with a field goal conversion rate of 0.891) received the nod as a placekicker. Preseason All-ACC gambler Lou Hedley returns to Miami after finishing second among FBS players averaging 47.2 yards per punt in 2020. Gibbs was a double-choice specialist after leading Georgia Tech in all- purpose yards (968) and scoring (seven TDs) in 2020 despite missing three games due to injury. 2021 Preseason All-ACC Football Team

(Total number of votes in brackets) QB Sam Howell, North Carolina (118)

RB Zonovan Knight, State NC (96)

RB Mataeo Durant, Duke (49)

W.R. Justyn Ross, Clemson (110)

W.R. Zay Flowers, Boston College (101)

W.R. Jaquarii Roberson, Wake Forest (80)

TE James Mitchell, Virginia Tech (77)

A.P. Jahmyr Gibbs, Georgia Tech (56)

OT Ikem Ekwonu, NC State (83)

OT Jordan McFadden, Clemson (53)

OG Zion Johnson, Boston College (82)

OG Joshua Ezeudu, North Carolina (56)

C Alec Lindstrom, Boston College (77) DE Myles Murphy, Clemson (108)

DE Amare Barno, Virginia Tech (63)

DT Bryan Bresee, Clemson (120)

DT Tyler Davis, Clemson (53)

LB Payton Wilson, state NC (99)

LB James Skalski, Clemson (95)

LB Nick Jackson, Virginia (37)

CB Andrew Booth Jr., Clemson (86)

CB Tony Grimes, North Carolina (55)

S Bubba Bolden, Miami (100)

S Nolan Turner, Clemson (85) PK Nick Sciba, Wake Forest (69)

P. Lou Hedley, Miami (84)

S.P. Jahmyr Gibbs, Georgia Tech (60) Preseason Player of the Year 1. Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina, 114

2. Deriq King, QB, Miami, 11

3. Bryan Bresee, DE, Clemson, 8

4. DJ Uiagalelei, QB, Clemson, 6

5. Phil Jurkovec, QB, Boston College, 3

6. Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College, 2

6. Jahmyr Gibbs, AP, Georgia Tech, 2

