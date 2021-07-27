Outbreak Alabama: College football’s personal decision on vaccines





Listen to Outbreak Alabama: Stories of a Pandemic, above. The college football season is upon us. Well, unofficially. Last week saw the return of SEC Media Days at the Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover, which many consider an annual kick-off to the college football season. Besides projecting this year’s conference champion, vaccination was the hot topic. The message was clear: In order to move forward to a safe and complete football season, the Southeastern Conference wants teams to be vaccinated. In fact, if a team cannot field enough players to participate in a game, that team loses. Games are not rescheduled. Teams with 85 percent or more of their players vaccinated are not required to test regularly or maintain a mask protocol on team grounds. So far, six teams have passed the threshold. Alabama head coach Nick Saban recorded a public service announcement encouraging people to get vaccinated and said his team had already reached and crossed the threshold, while Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin said Auburn hasn’t yet. done. AL.com sports video manager Matt Scalici covered SEC Media Days and caught all the commotion. We talk about SEC rules and expectations for teams in 2021, how the league is pushing vaccinations, what Nick Saban and Bryan Harsin said last week, and what role college football coaches are playing in the COVID conversation. If you or someone you know is affected by COVID and would like to share your story, please email [email protected]. For all of our coverage of the outbreak and how it continues to affect Alabama, visit AL.com/coronavirus. If you like the show, please rate us and write a review. Thanks for listening. More Alabama outbreak How Key Ivey Can Convince Alabama to Get Vaccinated? This is why our COVID numbers are so bad again dr. Michael Saag answers the big COVID questions Journalists reflect on a year of reporting on COVID UAB doctor gets real about COVID outlook-

