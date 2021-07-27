Collecting Hockey Hopefuls at Hertz

Entering the Hertz Arena from the 90 degree heat and full humidity of a southwest Florida summer day, the first thing I noticed was the coolness in the hockey rink. The Zamboni zoomed past, leveling the ice surface.

Then I saw a trail of high school boys, thin, lanky and not particularly tall. Each had a bag almost as big as his, stuffed with equipment and slung over one shoulder. The boys had a hopeful look on their faces. They were here at the Hertz Arena in Estero for the Matterhorn Fit All-Ivy ice hockey display case. It was their chance to play for Division 1 college coaches.

The 216 players were grouped into teams to play against each other under the watchful eye of 11 college coaches, including several Ivy League schools. There was also a coach from the Florida Panthers, the professional team in Miami.

The parents watching from the stands look relatively relaxed. Most of their faces do not betray the effort they have put into giving their children this opportunity. Just for this showcase they have traveled to southwest Florida from across the country and internationally.

Dave OKeefe and his son Jason McKee were from Orange County, California.

Because it’s on the west coast it’s a bit difficult, we have to travel a lot to the east coast, but to have it all in one event it’s a good idea, it’s an event not to be missed, he said.

Tony and Sandra Atkins live just outside of Toronto. Their 16-year-old son Owen played for a school in upstate New York this year, crossing the border so he could play his sport as games were shut down in Canada due to COVID-19.

He moved away from home during COVID last year and found himself in Hoosac, outside of Albany, Tony said.

His father says he only came home once for Christmas all year.

The athletes themselves, of course, also put in a lot of effort in hopes of fulfilling their dream of playing Division 1 hockey.

Hank Cleaves is a player from Riverside, Connecticut.

This summer I’m training with kids from my school, with our coach, four times a week, Cleaves says.

The skating training starts in September and the competitions continue for almost the entire school year.

But it’s not all work. The Cornell University pep band flew down to add some atmosphere to the games. They warmed up in the arena.

And it’s not all hockey either. The event emphasizes that athletes must achieve the grade both academically and athletically.

Nan Knisely came from Middleburg, Virginia with her 16-year-old son Mac, who is going to boarding school in Connecticut this fall.

Hockey is for us education and sports. So that’s why he goes to boarding school and eventually married him in love to get into a higher academic and hockey program, she said.

Former NHL Player Ryan Vesce created the event, and he explains what’s in it for athletes.

They get instant access to the best schools; they are given the opportunity to be recruited and interact with those university coaches. For the coaches, they get a pool of players who have the academic credentials to attend their college, so it makes it a lot easier for them to recruit. And for the families, we’ve been giving coaching presentations from all the Ivy League schools so they can learn the process and really mentor their kids so they’re more informed today than they were yesterday.

Vesce says he’s already booked the arena for next spring, when no doubt another group of hopeful young ice hockey players will emerge from the heat to show what they’ve got on the ice in southwest Florida.

