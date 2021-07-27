Pride of both China and Luxembourg: oldest Olympic table tennis player Ni Xilian inspires Chinese netizens





Ni Xilian of Team Luxembourg in action during her women’s singles round 2 match on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium on July 25, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. “She is the pride of both China and Luxembourg.” The story of Ni Xilian, the 58-year-old member of the Luxembourg national sports team and the oldest Olympic table tennis player in history, has gone viral on Chinese social media. A former member of the Chinese national table tennis team, which later emigrated to Luxembourg, Ni has competed in the Olympics five times since 2000, including on Sunday, when she lost her battle to 17-year-old South Korean athlete Shin Yubin in Tokyo. Born in Shanghai in 1979, Ni successfully won several championships as part of China’s national table tennis team. She later moved to Germany and settled in Luxembourg in 1991. “I retired from the China national team in 1986. Since table tennis was not listed as an event in the Olympics until 1988, I missed the opportunity to fight for our country,” Ni said in an interview with Xinmin Evening on Sunday. News, when asked why she never had the chance to represent China at the games. Ni said she turned down Luxembourg’s invitation to compete in the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta because she didn’t want to be an “overseas athlete” at the time, someone who fights for a country that is not their homeland. “All I wanted was to get married, have children and live a happy life,” Ni said happily during the interview, with her Luxembourg husband/coach standing by her side. But as the years went on, she finally changed her mind. Ni attended the Sydney Summer Olympics as a representative of Luxembourg in 2000, and began her career as an Olympian at the age of 37. After that, she took part in four more Olympic Games, including those in Beijing and London. “I never feel alone because he has been there for me the whole match,” Ni said of her husband’s support. Her husband is not the only source of professional support within the family, one of Ni’s two children is a physiotherapist, giving Ni access to timely professional treatment. Although Ni no longer wins medals for China, she said she still believes she stands all over the field as a symbol for Chinese. “I was born and raised Chinese. I couldn’t be here without the cultivation and all the training by the Chinese national team,” Ni told The Migu Sports News in Shanghai dialect. “I am honored to participate in the Olympics.” Countless Chinese internet users have used social media to express their admiration and encouragement for Ni. “That 58-year-old aunt is such a cute person,” one netizen wrote in a post on China’s Twitter-like Sina Weibo. “That’s the spirit. People should enjoy the game, the Olympics,” another commented. “There are no limits in sport. It is more important to achieve your dream in the Olympics.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202107/1229760.shtml The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos