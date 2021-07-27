Kinnard named to Outland Trophy Watch List







Senior Attacking Gear Darian Kinnard has been named to the Outland Trophy Watch List, as announced today by the Football Writers Association of American (FWAA). The award goes annually to the best interior lineman on offense or defense in college football. Kinnard, a 6-foot-5, 338-pound offensive lineman from Knoxville, Tennessee, is one of 26 offensive tackles on the 80-man watch list. Rated by Pro Football Focus as the best college football running gear for 2021, he can play either left or right. The senior has seen action in 33 career games with 26 consecutive starts and in 2020 he scored 88 percent in 10 regular season games with 40 knockdown blocks and 138 blocks to the point of attack on right tackle. Also this preseason, Kinnard was named first-team All-SEC by Athlon Sports, Media, Phil Steele and Walter Camp. In addition, he was a first-team first-team All-American for Walter Camp and Pro Football Focus, and a Phil Steele’s second-team preseason All-American. The 2021 Outland Trophy recipient will be announced onThe Home Depot College Football Awards, live on ESPN in December. The official presentation to the winner will take place at the Outland Trophy Awards Dinner, sponsored by Werner Enterprises and produced by the Greater Omaha Sports Committee in Omaha, Neb., on January 12, 2022. The Outland Trophy winner will be chosen from three finalists who are part of the annual FWAA All-America Team. The FWAA All-America Committee, after voting by all members, selects a 26-man first team and ultimately the three Outland finalists. Committee members then select the winner by individual vote. Only interior linemen on offense or defense are eligible for the prize; ends are not eligible. The Outland Trophy, celebrating 75 years since its inception, is the third oldest major college football award. The Outland Trophy, created in 1946 when Dr. John Outland handed the FWAA a financial contribution to initiate the award has since been awarded to the best interior lineman in college football. dr. Outland, an All-American at the University of Pennsylvania in the late 1890s, eventually began practicing in Kansas City, Mo. dr. Outland, an avid outdoorsman, believed that linemen were not getting the credit they deserved and wanted an award to recognize them.

