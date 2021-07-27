Naomi Osaka eliminated from Olympic tennis tournament – ​​Press Telegram

By ANDREW DAMPF AP Sports Writer

TOKYO The host nation’s superstar is from the Tokyo Olympics.

Naomi Osaka lost on Tuesday (Monday night PT) to former French Open finalist Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic 6-1, 6-4 in the third round of the Tokyo tennis tournament.

Second-seeded Osaka, who was born in Japan and raised in the United States, struggled with her usually reliable bases, while left-handed Vondrousova produced a series of drop-shot winners and other cunning shots that pushed her opponent out of her comfort zone.

It’s hard for her to play in Japan and the Olympics too, said 42nd-ranked Vondrousova. It’s so busy, I can’t imagine.

Osaka, who lit the Olympic cauldron at Friday’s opening ceremony, won her first two matches in straight sets after a two-month mental health hiatus. But Tuesday conditions were different with the roof closed as it was raining outside.

Shortly after the match was over, organizers said Osaka had left the venue and would not speak to the media.

Osaka spoke openly to reporters after her first two games. That came after she announced in May that she was going to the French Open that she would not speak to reporters during that tournament, saying those interactions are raising her doubts.

Then, after her first round victory in Paris, she skipped the mandatory press conference.

Osaka was fined $15,000 and surprisingly publicly reprimanded by those in charge of Grand Slam tournaments, who said she could be suspended if she continued to avoid the media.

The next day, Osaka completely withdrew from Roland Garros to take a mental break and revealed she was dealing with depression.

She was also outside Wimbledon. So the Tokyo Games marked her return to the competition.

Vondrousova, who played for the first time in Osaka, came out with her whole game clicking from the start and quickly ran to a 4-0 lead in the first set as Osaka barely had time to recover.

Osaka then broke Vondrousovas’ serve in the opening game of the second set, but returned the break almost immediately when she committed a double foul to make it 2-2.

After Osaka lost her serve again to end the game by hitting a cross-court backhand wide, she shook hands with Vondrousova at the net, walked to her chair, zipped her racket into her bag and followed Vondrousova off the field.

While both players produced 22 winners, Osaka made 32 unforced errors against Vondrousovas 10. But it wasn’t just a bad day for Osaka; it was also an outstanding performance by Vondrousova.

Osaka got a decent 64% of her first serve in the game, but won just 49% of her first serve points.

I’ve also (beaten) Simona (Halep) twice, but I think she (Osaka) is the best now, Vondrousova said. The best in the game, and she was also the face of the Olympics, so it was hard for her, I guess, to play like that.

At one point midway through the second set, Vondrousova hit an underspin, scooped a forehand approach shot that landed right on the line, leaving Osaka staring at the line for a few seconds with seemingly incredulity.

Osaka had breakpoints to take a 4-3 lead in the second, but Vondrousova hit consecutive drop-shot winners to get back into the game. And then held.

About 10 minutes later the game was over.

I didn’t really believe it until I stepped onto the pitch, Vondrousova said. I think that’s the most important.

Vondrousova’s quarterfinal opponent will be either Paula Badosa from Spain or Nadia Podoroska from Argentina.

In the men’s game, third-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece defeated American Frances Tiafoe, 6-3, 6-4, to reach the last 16.

And Novak Djokovic added another medal event to his schedule by competing in the mixed doubles with Serbian partner Nina Stojanovic.

Tsitsipas is also entered in the mix with Maria Sakkari.

Associated Press reporter Syd Fryer contributed to this report.