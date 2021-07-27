





american football

7/27-2021 11:16:00 AM

EAST LANSING, Mich. Michigan State Offensive Equipment Michigan Jarrett Horst has been named to the Outland Trophy Watch List, the Football Writers Association of American (FWAA) announced Tuesday. The 2021 season continues with the celebration of the award’s 75th anniversary and the watchlist presents a talented field of 80 players. Horst moved from the state of Arkansas to the state of Michigan in January and participated in spring training for the Spartans. He started 20 games on the left side for the Red Wolves in the past two seasons (2019-20). Horst was a third-team All-Sun Belt roster in 2019 after starting all 13 games for the Red Wolves and was named to the Outland Trophy Watch List entering the 2020 season, where he started seven games. A four-year letter winner at Middleton High School in Middletown, Wisconsin, Horst played his real freshman season at Ellsworth Community College in Iowa. The Outland Trophy, celebrating 75 years since its inception, is the third oldest major college football award. The Outland Trophy, created in 1946 when Dr. John Outland handed the FWAA a financial contribution to initiate the award has since been awarded to the best interior lineman in college football. dr. Outland, an All-American at the University of Pennsylvania in the late 1890s, eventually began practicing in Kansas City, Missouri. dr. An avid outdoorsman, Outland believed linemen were not getting the credit they deserved and wanted an award to recognize them. Tackles, guards and centers are eligible for consideration; Candidates can be added or removed during the season. Ed Bagdon, who earned the first-team All-America consensus at the guard in 1949, is the only Spartan to win the Outland Trophy. The 2021 Outland Trophy recipient will be announced at The Home Depot College Football Awards, live on ESPN in December. The official presentation to the winner will take place at the Outland Trophy Awards Dinner, sponsored by Werner Enterprises and produced by the Greater Omaha Sports Committee in Omaha, Neb., on January 12, 2022. Congrats to @bmocj77 for making the @outlandtrophy Watch List! #GoGreen pic.twitter.com/p8Qr444nUl Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) July 27, 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://msuspartans.com/news/2021/7/27/football-jarrett-horst-named-to-outland-trophy-watch-list.aspx

