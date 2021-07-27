Club great, Mike Hendrick, passes away

Derbyshire County Cricket Club is deeply saddened by the news of the death of Mike Hendrick, one of the county’s best post-war cricketers.

Heritage Officer, David Griffin, reflects on his career.

There is a great list of Derbyshire fast and medium opening bowlers who have also opened bowling for England, dating back to the early 1900s when Arnold Warren was selected to play for his country.

Bill Copson, George Pope, Cliff Gladwin, Les Jackson, Harold Rhodes and Alan Ward all followed, before Hendrick won his first Test cap in 1974.

Though others followed, Hendrick remains the last Derbyshire-born cricketer to open bowling for England in a test match.

Born in Darley Dale in 1948, Hendrick was educated in the North East at St Marys Grammar School in Darlington and played 2nd XI cricket for Leicestershire as a teenager before making his 2nd XI debut for Derbyshire against Lancashire at Turf Moor, Burnley, in 1967 .

In a draw he took 2-37 and 0-43, but in June 1969, at the age of 21, he had graduated from the first team for his debut against Oxford University in Derby.

In a rain-stricken game, he took a wicket in each innings, but played only one further first-team game that summer.

In 1970 and 1971 there were hints of what was to come, but his big break came a year later when he won 6-7 against Nottinghamshire in a John Player League game at Trent Bridge and took 6-43 four days later against same opponents in a championship match.

He took 8-50 against Northamptonshire and 7-65 against Somerset, both at Chesterfield, and finished the season with 58 first-class wickets at an average of 23.00.

There was much hope that Hendrick and Ward would make another great fast bowling duo for Derbyshire, following in the footsteps of Cliff Gladwin and Les Jackson and other predecessors, but in fact they only played as a pair in about 25% of the Championship between 1970 and 1975. matches during that period.

Test injuries and questions were the reasons, but the fact that the pairing never reached the heights of some of their predecessors did not diminish Hendricks contribution to Derbyshire cricket.

By the time Eddie Barlow entered the second half of 1976, expectations were high at the start of 1977 for both Hendrick and Derbyshire, climbing the Championship table to 7th place, with 4 consecutive wins over the summer, had a lot to do with Hendrick, now fitter than ever and considered a world-class performer.

He took 67 wickets at an average of just 15.94 in first-class matches, including 14 at 20.71 in three Ashes Tests.

One of Derbyshire’s highlights that summer was the innings, 177 runs win over Middlesex at Ilkeston in June. It was a county’s biggest win in the championship that year and to this day many observers fondly remember Hendrick winning 6-19 with an exhibition of high-class fast-medium seam bowling, while 8 outfield players behind the bat waited.

His high standards were also evident in limited overs cricket – he played in the 1979 World Cup Final and took over 200 List A wickets for Derbyshire at an average of under 19.

Aside from his stunning 6-7 at Nottingham, he produced one of the most remarkable single day performances for Derbyshire in a Benson and Hedges Cup semi-final against Warwickshire at Derby in 1978. After Derbyshire put down 203-9 from 55 overs , A tight opening spell was needed to ensure that the visitors didn’t get off to a flying start.

When Barlow put his first bowler to rest, Hendrick had numbers of 8-6-2-2, hard to believe in cricket in a day. He finished the game 11-6-14-2 as Derbyshire reached their first Lords final since 1969.

Another successful Ashes campaign followed in 1978/9, with Hendrick taking 19 wickets at an average of 15.73, and in 1980 he was once again his usual accurate, metronomic and dangerous self, taking 55 first-class wickets at 17.81.

The 1981 Nat West Trophy final brought Hendrick the winner’s medal he longed for with the county of his birth, but by this time his relationship with his captain, Barry Wood, had deteriorated and a move to Nottinghamshire via the A52 was an inevitable albeit a very disappointing result.

His 719 all-size wickets place him 16th on the overall list for Derbyshire, and the only fast or fast-medium bowlers before him were fellow England internationals, with the exception of the invaluable Bill Bestwick.

Only when the mood honestly confused him, a description you could apply to all his fellow Derbyshire greats with the ball in hand, was he also a fine storyteller.

I remember an evening in a bar in Edinburgh about 15 years ago when he sat and treated a group of about half a dozen of us with wonderful tales of cricketers past and present, all delivered in his sonorous tone, with a perfectly timed punch line, followed by the sound of laughter.

So, what about his bowling? Numbers can’t do him justice, although 719 wickets at an average of less than 20 put him there with the best the province has ever produced. He was built broad in the shoulders and ran no further than necessary to reach the crease at a moderate pace before raising his left arm to the sky and delivering the ball via a powerful right arm.

Invariably would throw the ball into what is now routinely referred to as the corridor of uncertainty, leaving batsmen in a quandary; to come forward and risk getting a steep bounce and possible movement that takes the edge of the bat, or lag behind and risk the ball bounce back and trap the hapless batsmen lbw?

Hendrick himself often talked about how he really had no idea what the ball would do on the other side; he threw up the seam and let the ball do the work. Maybe he was modest, or maybe he was just honest.

Alec Bedser, chairman of England Test Selectors in the 1970s, thought Hendrick bowled too short, making him frugal, but denied him the wickets he should have taken when he beat the bat, and even the great Bob Taylor, who in 1985 wrote in his autobiography, felt Hendrick was casting the wrong length and angle.

However, when asked to name the best bowler of his kind in English cricket during Hendricks’ golden period between 1974 and 1980, few batsmen would have chosen anyone other than Darley Dale’s tall fast medium bowler.

A host of coaching positions followed his retirement, including spells in Derbyshire, and a position on the Board of Directors for a time, and many bowlers have benefited from the teachings of this fine bowler.

The final word on a man known throughout the game as Hendo goes to John Shawcroft, author of numerous books on Derbyshire cricket, including the 2020 publication, A Celebration of Derbyshire County Cricket Club.

I spoke to John about the best Derbyshire XI players he’d seen, and after unsurprisingly choosing Les Jackson as half of his new pair of balls, he chose Hendrick, rather than Cliff Gladwin.

I saw Gladwin bowling, but I think Hendrick was a better bowler. Hendo had to bowl on covered wickets and that makes his record all the more remarkable.

Forever remembered as one of Derbyshire’s greats and an England Test match opening bowler, anyone associated with Derbyshire, past and present, on and off the pitch, will want to get together and say goodbye to Hendo, and thank you for the memories .

Mike Hendrick Career Bowling Statistics

England

30 Test Matches 87 Wickets at 25.83

Ashes Winner 1977 and 1978/9

Derbyshire

167 First Class Matches 497 wickets at 20.05

171 List A equals 222 wickets at 18.69

1981 NatWest Trophy Winner