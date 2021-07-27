Pushing City Section football coaches to keep programs going





Under a cloudy sky on Monday morning, the official first day of football practice, Reseda coach Alonso Arreola spent 30 minutes doing something he never imagined would be part of his coaching duties when he first became head coach in 2005. from their cell phone, Arreola scanned their QR code on his phone to see if they had passed their latest coronavirus test. This is life in the urban section, he said. When will you coach? The responsibilities of coaches are increasing and testing their patience. It’s so hard, it’s so hard, Arreola said. The Los Angeles Unified School District will not require weekly testing of students who are vaccinated when school begins August 16. But in a statement released Monday, the district says: Contact sports where athletes and coaches are very close together adds an extra layer of risk. That’s why we require testing to keep our athletes, coaches and communities safe. LAUSD requires weekly testing of athletes, vaccinated or unvaccinated, but does not require weekly testing of students in classrooms that have been vaccinated. Here is LAUSD’s reasoning: — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) July 26, 2021 Throughout the City Section, coaches started conditioning training with their teams, but the big challenge ahead is increasing the team staffing. Sixteen schools chose not to play soccer during the spring, and most others did not field junior varsity teams. Getting more students to play soccer figures is a one-month recruiting goal, while also preparing for season openers on August 20. Arreola said he had six freshmen play football during the spring season. He’s up to seven for the fall, a disappointing number given that he’s gone to campus orientation meetings to seek help. That means a junior varsity team won’t be formed until September at the earliest, when more students can be added to the team. We have a lot of work to do, he said. We used all the technology available, but nothing beats going to a ninth grade gymnasium. With campuses closed since March 2020, coaches were unable to recruit freshmen from gym class. The return of students to campuses next month should allow coaches to make a better sales pitch. These are just some of the hurdles for the 2021 football season. Arreola remains optimistic. He has a good group of three-year-old varsity players who were part of an 11-4 championship team in 2019. Everyone is looking forward to a return to normalcy, with a regular 10-game season and playoffs after last spring’s four-game season. It’s a great feeling, said recipient Jason Wagner Jr. about returning from training. It was tough, but we got through it. Would just have fun. Lineman Daniel Najar rode his skateboard to school a few miles Monday morning and studied his script while listening to music on his headphones while waiting for the gate to be unlocked. He said he was looking forward to this season. It gives me a higher season and gives me the opportunity to go to college if I want to, he said. The best part about starting practice is that players don’t feel like they’re being rushed. I feel the energy is different, said linebacker Saleem Marshall. We have more time to work.

