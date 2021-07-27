Olympics-Tennis-Japan’s Osaka does not live up to high expectations





TOKYO (Reuters) -Naomi Osaka, Japan’s big hope for tennis gold, lost Tuesday in the third round of the Tokyo Olympics and said she didn’t know how to handle the pressure of the opportunity. The world number two was knocked out 6-1 6-4 by Czech Marketa Vondrousova in her first tournament since she withdrew from the French Open in May, when she said she had been suffering from depression for nearly three years. Osaka had said at the time that she would boycott press conferences to boost players’ mental well-being, but she spoke to reporters after the defeat to Vondrousova. I definitely feel like there was a lot of pressure this time around, she said. I think maybe it’s because I’ve never played in an Olympics before and the first one here was a bit much. But I think I’m happy with the way I played… taking that break I had. I’ve taken long breaks before and it’s worked out well. And I’m not saying I’ve done that now, but I do know that my expectations were much higher than what my result was. So… I guess my attitude wasn’t that great, but I didn’t really know how to handle that pressure… so that was the best I could have done in this situation. For me, I’m really happy to be here. I am of course sad that I lost, but all in all very happy with my first Olympic experience. Japan’s Kei Nishikori, who played Center Court hours after Osaka, said he hadn’t spoken to his teammate since her loss, but expressed his condolences following his second-round win over American Marcos Giron. Very sad of course (that) Naomi lost, and surprised. But I knew she was under a lot of pressure, this is her first Olympics and I know it’s not easy, Nishikori said, adding that he would message Osaka via Whatsapp. I didn’t see her match today so I can’t say much, but of course it’s sad to see Naomi lose. The women’s tennis event has now lost both top cards after beating world number one and Wimbledon champion Ash Barty in the first round. Osaka, who lit the Olympic cauldron to open the Games on Friday, looked out of order on Tokyo’s blue runways and never got into a rhythm as Vondrousova advanced. The Japanese player made 18 unforced errors during the match – three times the number of world number 42 Vondrousova. In the quarterfinals, the Czech will face Spaniard Paula Badosa or Nadia Podoroska from Argentina, who will play later on Tuesday. Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Ed Osmond

