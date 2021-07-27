Field Hockey Announces 2021 Schedule





PHILADELPHIA The University of Pennsylvania Hockey Team and Head Coach Colleen Finko have officially announced their 2021 schedule, which includes a handful of top teams in the nation, including the reigning national champions. “I don’t think there’s ever been a season we’re more excited about than 2021,” said Fink. “The team has been waiting for over a year for us to compete on the national podium and they have ambitious goals. The leadership of this team is unsurpassed in their conviction and focus. I eagerly await the opening whistle against the best ACC teams to kick off our 2021 season!” The season winds up fast with the third year of the ACC/Ivy League Conference Crossover, pitting the Quakers against Louisville and North Carolina in Princeton over Labor Day weekend. Both teams finished in the top three in the country last season, including a Tar Heel squad that took its ninth national championship and the Cardinals advancing to the national semifinals. The home opener is scheduled for September 10 against Drexel at Ellen Vagelos Field, starting a three-game series against the Philadelphia league with Villanova and Saint Joseph’s. The Hawks match-up kicks off a series of four consecutive games at the Quakers’ home ground, where Towson will be played before the Ivy League game with Princeton opens on September 24. defeated the last time played at Vagelos Field, 3-2, in 2017 when the Dutch were in 10th place. Most of October through November is packed with Ivy League matchups with two non-conference additions on October 24 in nationally ranked Delaware and October 31 against Temple. SOME NOTES ABOUT THE FIELD HOCKEY SCHEDULE *The team will host several events throughout the program, including: – September 17: gold in September

– September 19: Believe in Brynn

– October 9: Alumnae Game

– October 23: Pink Game

– November 6: Seniors Day *Based on last season’s final standings, the Quakers are lined up to play against four nationally ranked teams in the 2021 slate, including North Carolina, Louisville, Syracuse and Delaware. *The Quakers’ home opener at Drexel is currently in Penn’s favor, with a five-game winning streak dating back to 2015. All along the stretch, the Red and Blue have outdone the Dragons, 14-6. *Penn has played well on the road at Villanova over the years and started this season with a four game win on the grass of the Wildcats in Conshohocken. *This season will be the first time since 2012 that the Quakers will match up with Towson and see the Quakers take a narrow 4-3 win at Franklin Field. *In the final non-conference game of the season, Penn will enter the game against Temple with a five-game win streak against the Owls dating back to 2015. *The last time the Ivy League had hockey league was in 2019 before the coronavirus pandemic, a season in which the Quakers set a conference record 4-3 with victories over Cornell, Dartmouth, Yale and Brown. FIELD HOCKEY SCHEDULE 2021

September 3 (12:00 PM): Louisville (ACC/Ivy League Crossover at Princeton)

5 September (11:00 a.m.): North Carolina (ACC/Ivy League Crossover at Princeton)

September 10 (3:00 PM): vs Drexel

September 12th (12:00 pm): in Villanova

September the 17th 3 p.m.: vs Saint Joseph’s

September 19 (11:00 am): vs Towson

September 24 (3:00 PM): vs Princeton

26th September (1:00 PM): vs Syracuse

October 2nd (12:00 PM): at Harvard*

October 9 (11:00 am): vs Cornell*

October 16 (12:00 pm): at Bruin*

October 23 (12:00 PM): against Yale*

the 24th of October (1:00 PM): in Delaware

29 October (5:00 PM): in Columbia*

October 31st (12:00 pm): vs Temple

Nov 6 (12:00 PM): vs Dartmouth* * Ivy League #FightOnPenn

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pennathletics.com/news/2021/7/27/field-hockey-announces-2021-schedule.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos