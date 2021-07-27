Sports
Assar to quarter-finals table tennis is the highlight of day 6
As day six of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics draws to a close, we take a look at how Egyptian athletes fared in their respective sports.
On day six of the Olympics, our Egyptian athletes competed in eight events and here we will see how each of them performed.
Archery:
Individual gentlemen:
Youssef Tolba was eliminated in the Round of 64 when he lost 6-4 to Denis Gankin of Kazakhstan in a close match.
Judo:
Men 81 kg:
Mohamed Abdelaal successfully qualified for the Round of 32 after knocking out Hungarian Attila Ungvari in the Round of 64.
But the Egyptian representative’s journey didn’t go well into the next round when he lost to Italy’s Christian Parlati 11-0 in the Round of 32.
The sailing:
Redial Laser:
Kholoud Mansy finished 43rd in the fifth race of the opening series, placing her in 42nd overall ranking.
But in race six, Mansy was 36th to improve her ranking and move up to 41st overall.
The next two races for the Egyptian will take place on Thursday.
Laser:
Aly Badawy was 34th in race four of the opening series and dropped to 34th overall.
Badawy then finished 33rd and 30th in the next two races, but that was not enough to improve his overall standings.
His next two races will also be held on Thursday.
Badminton:
Women’s singles:
Doha Hany failed to qualify from the group stage when she suffered a heavy loss in her match against Turkey’s Neslihan Yigit 21-5, 21-5.
Women’s doubles:
This time, Doha joined Hadia Hosny to take on Canadian duo Kristen Tsai and Rachel Honderich, but the result was similar to Doha’s singles 21-5 and 21-6.
The Egyptian duo is officially out of the competition.
Shoot:
Mixed 10m Air Pistol:
Radwa Abdel Latif and Sami Abdel Razek failed to compete for a medal as they were nowhere near the top eight when they finished 18th in the qualifying rankings.
Mixed 10m Air Rifle:
The situation of Al-Zahraa Shaban and Osama El-Saeid was not much different, they could not qualify because they came 28th.
Swimming:
Men’s 100m freestyle:
Ali Khalafalla was second in heat 5 with a timing of 49.31 seconds, but that was not enough to qualify for the semi-finals.
800 meters freestyle men:
Marwan Elkamash was third in heat 3 with a timing of 7:52.76 minutes, but like Khalafalla it was not enough to reach the final.
Triathlon:
Basmla El-Salamoney failed to complete the competition as she was eliminated for being one lap down.
Table tennis:
Women’s singles:
Dina Meshref was eliminated from the competition after losing 4-3 to Britt Eerland in the Round in a close game.
Men’s singles:
Omar Assar had a fiery game in round 3 against Swede Mattias Falck, but the Egyptian came out victorious with the result of 4-3.
In the Round of 16, Assar’s mission was no easier, he clashed with Chuang Chih-Yuan of Chinese Taipei in another difficult game, Omar won the game in the seventh set to secure himself a top eight spot.
In the quarterfinals, Omar will face the world’s number three, China’s Ma Long, in a match that takes place tomorrow Wednesday.
