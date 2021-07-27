Ten Ducks Earn Preseason All-Pac-12 Awards





THE ANGELS Ten members of Oregon’s soccer team have received preseason all-Pac-12 awards in a conference media vote, the league bureau announced Tuesday morning. Ten members of Oregon’s soccer team have received preseason all-Pac-12 awards in a conference media vote, the league bureau announced Tuesday morning. Defensive End Kayvon Thibodeaux was the only unanimous first team selection for all conferences, and he was joined by the middle in the first team Alex Forsyth and corner back Mykael Wright . run back CJ Verdell , wide receiver Johnny Johnson III , linebacker Noah Sewell and safety Verone McKinley III earned second team all-Pac-12 honors and walked back Travis dye , wide receiver Mycah Pittman and offensive lineman TJ Bas honorable mention recognition. Wright was also an honorable mention on the roster as a return specialist in addition to landing in the defensive first team. The two-time defending Pac-12 champion Ducks was also voted the preseason favorite to win the league. Oregon got 27 out of 40 votes to win the Pac-12 Championship Game for the third straight year, as well as 38 out of 40 votes to claim the Pac-12 North. 2021 PRESEASON ALL-PAC-12 BY Kayvon Thibodeaux Defense of the First Team Team Lone unanimous first team all-Pac-12 roster

First Oregon defensive lineman to earn All-America honors since DeForest Buckner in 2015.

First player to lead Oregon in sacks and TFLs in consecutive seasons since Kenny Rowe (2009-10).

12.0 career sacks and 23.5 career suits for loss. C Alex Forsyth Attack first team Pac-12 second team for all conferences in 2020

Led the team with a total of 440 offensive snaps in 2020, allowing only one sack and four total pressures.

Finished 2020 as Pro Football Focus’s second highest rated center in the Pac-12 and 17th in the nation at 74.2 CB Mykael Wright Defense of the first team | Honorable Mention Returns Specialist Pac-12 all-conference first team in 2020.

Led the Pac-12 in 2020 with nine breakthroughs.

Allowed a completion rate of 52.9 (18-of-34) when targeted, according to PFF.

650 career kick return yards and two touchdowns on 23 runbacks. RB CJ Verdell Attack second team Entering 2021 with 2,523 career-rushing yards, good for No. 9 on Oregon’s all-time list.

10 career 100-yard rushing appearances, tied for eighth in the program’s history.

21 career-rushing touchdowns, just two away from cracking the top 10 in Oregon history.

One of only five players in Oregon history to rush to 1,000 yards in consecutive seasons (2018-19). WR Johnny Johnson III Attack second team Entering the 2021 season with career totals of 114 receptions for 1,617 yards and 14 TDs.

One of two Pac-12 players going into 2021 with 100 receptions, 1,500 receiving yards and 10 TDs.

Needs 20 receptions, 431 yards and four TDs to finish in the top 10 in program history in all three categories. LB Noah Sewell Defense of the second team Pac-12 Freshman Defensive Player of the Year in 2020.

One of two true FBS freshmen and the only one in Power 5 to lead his team in tackles (45).

First true Oregon freshman to lead the team in tackles since Troy Dye in 2016

Led Pac-12 freshmen in tackles, FTLs (6.5) and sacks (2.0). s Verone McKinley III Defense of the second team Third on the team in 2020 with a total of 41 tackles, including 21 solo stops.

One of only seven FBS players in 2020 to have an interception, fumble recovery and at least seven tackles in a game (vs. UCLA).

Enter 2021 with 90 career tackles (53 solo) and five interceptions. RB Travis dye Honorable Mention Enter 2021 with 1,840 career rushing yards and 467 receiving yards with 11 touchdowns total.

Led UO with 443 rushing yards in 2020 and was the only player in the Pac-12 to record at least 400 yards rushing and 200 yards reception (239).

Oregon First Runs Back Since 2012 with four receiving TDs in a season (2020) and two in a game (at WSU). WR Mycah Pittman Honorable Mention 26 career receptions for 350 yards and two touchdowns.

Caught eight passes for 123 yards in five games in 2020.

Seven of the eight catches in 2020 resulted in a first down. OL TJ Bas Honorable Mention Pac-12 honorable mention for all conferences in 2020.

Pac-12 Offensive Lineman of the Week after Oregon’s Washington State win.

Didn’t allow a bag and only surrendered six press on 202 pass-blocking snaps.

