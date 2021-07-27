Vale Mike Hendrick | Cricket Ireland

Vale Mike Hendrick

Ireland celebrates 1997 win over Middlesex – a famous moment in Mike’s coaching career It is with great sadness that we learn of the passing of Mike Hendrick – a man who was a key figure in the rise of Irish cricket in modern times. Following are just a few tributes to Mike from the Irish cricket family. The image to the left is a famous Irish cricket milestone achieved under Mike’s coaching term – it was Ireland Men’s first win over a professional team in a competitive match. #RIPHendo

More tributes will be added as they come in.

Ross McCollum, chairman of Cricket Ireland said:

While I was not personally involved in the top tier of Cricket Ireland during Mike’s time, I did meet Mike on a number of occasions. His reputation and legacy looms large in the Irish cricketing story in the modern day. Mike put us on the right path to success and brought a much more professional attitude to everything we did. He had an excellent playing career over the water, but for Irish cricket he deserves to be remembered as a key figure in our rise to the world stage.

Brian Walsh, former president of Cricket Ireland, said:

“From 1998 until his departure in 2000, I had the pleasure of sharing an office at the Sports Council with Mike. I found him very helpful in my work as a Development Manager for Northern Ireland.” “My first memory of Hendo was his passion and his knowledge of the game. He was great at exchanging ideas and never short of advice. He would also get involved and assist in initiatives we led. He was eager to give the youth a chance and really enjoyed working with young pace bowlers such as Mark Patterson and Ryan Eagleson.” “One of his initiatives that proved very fruitful was an end-of-season tour he organized to play against provincial teams on the county’s grounds. He simply picked up the phone, spoke to some of his old contacts, arranged dates, grounds and the strength of the opposition he wanted to play against. He used these trips to give blood to young prospects who he believed would have what it takes to represent Ireland. He would bring a few current international players and a lot of promising young players to see how they handled the pressure.” “Many of his friends held a farewell dinner at Dunmurry Golf Club for Mike before he left, which turned out to be a great evening. The evening ended with a great speech from the man himself, as he expressed his love for Ireland and expressed his appreciation for the reception he had received during his time here.” “We have followed with great sadness the reports of Mike’s health problems in recent years. I know all his friends up north will have fond memories of Hendo.”

Tribute on social media

@cricketireland so saddened to hear of the death of Hendo, the man who started the cricket revolution in Ireland. Beloved by the players, tough but fair – Always remember what the f is wrong with the top of the stump. We all hoped we would come over in September, but nature got in the way. #ripbigman — Alan Lewis (@thelewdog50) July 27, 2021

Very sad news comes from the UK. The wonderful Mike Hendrick has passed away. A brilliant cricketer who is a great coach and a very sweet man. We loved him in Ireland, both players and supporters. #RIPHendo — Niall John O Brien (@niallnobiobrien) July 27, 2021

Sad day. Thanks Mike Hendrick for everything. You have paved the way for others to follow. #RIPBigDave — Kyle McCallan (@KMcOffie) July 27, 2021

Sad to learn of Mike Hendrick’s passing. He was an integral part of the @cricketireland travel to a place on the world stage. REST IN PEACE. — Stella Downes (@scorerstell) July 27, 2021

Sad news. Hendo was a compelling character and a friend of Irish cricket, but also the supplier of a devastating leg-cutter at the time. Condolences to his loved ones. https://t.co/JRVlkOiyUJ — Peter O’Reilly (@petersuntimes) July 27, 2021