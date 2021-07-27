New Players Association Wants to Represent College Soccer Players in the Changing NCAA Landscape

A new players’ association was launched on Tuesday with the aim of organizing and representing college footballers as they push for greater rights.

The College Football Players Association (CFBPA), led by Jason Stahl, a former professor at the University of Minnesota, has assembled an advisory group of lawyers, academics and athletes. They plan to begin recruiting and enrolling dues paying members this week. Their announcement is the latest push in an ongoing effort to organize college athletes, which proponents see as the next logical step during a summer of transformative change in collegiate sports.

“This is the next step,” Stahl told ESPN. “If players don’t organize themselves now, it will never happen. There is so much we can do now.”

Stahl said the association will be open to all active college football players. They also plan to have membership groups for graduate players, players’ parents, and high school students who believe they will eventually play at the college level. At a later date, they plan to form chapters at individual schools when they reach a critical mass of players signing up.

Current players who join the group pay $24 per year in membership fees. Stahl said most of the money needed to maintain administrative staff for the new group will have to come from donations, but collecting dues will give the group more legitimacy when negotiating with schools, conferences or the government. NCAA in the future.

The momentum to organize college athletes to fight for more rights increased last August after a series of player-led moves calling for a seat at the figurative table as conferences weighed in on whether to continue their fall sports seasons amid the COVID-19 pandemic. pandemic. Stahl said he spoke to athletes involved in those efforts and found that they were whistling because players didn’t have enough time and energy to support them while also playing their sport and taking classes.

In early July, another group, the United College Athlete Advocates (UCAA), launched an online community for college athletes from every sport to discuss issues and collaborate on a wide variety of initiatives. And earlier this summer, Senators Chris Murphy and Bernie Sanders proposed federal legislation that would give college athletes the right to collectively bargain in the future.

Athletes and their advocates have tried to unite in the past. Northwestern quarterback Kain Colter led an effort to form a players’ union in 2015, which was rejected by the National Labor Relations Board. While neither the UCAA nor the CFBPA would be considered a union, their missions are similar. A trade association for college athletes could potentially give players more leverage in negotiating more benefits in the future, and could also be a resource for group licensing agreements that would help players raise money from items like jersey sales, trading cards, or video games — all options that are now available to college athletes due to recent rule changes.

College athletes could benefit greatly from a trade association, says Marc Edelman, a professor of sports law at Baruch College. Edelman has informally advised both the CFBPA and the UCAA in recent months. He said he thinks the groups both have good intentions, but they would be better off working together in a united effort.

“I’m trying to bring them together to achieve something of mass and scale so that college athletes don’t have a wide variety of different groups trying to do the same thing,” Edelman said. “As well-intentioned and well-intentioned as those groups are, if there are a lot of groups out there trying to do the same thing, I’m not sure the desired results will ultimately be achievable.”

Members of the CFBPA group are hopeful the time is right for a player rights movement thanks to last summer’s support from soccer players coupled with recent changes to the rules that allow college athletes to earn money, as well as a Supreme Court ruling that stripped the NCAA of some of its authority to define what it means to be an amateur in college sports.

In addition to Stahl, the advisory panel includes former college and NFL football players Gaelin Elmore and Pete Najarian; an anonymous current college football player; attorneys Richard Painter and James Humphries (a former Michigan football player); former regent of the University of Minnesota Michael Hsu and Ohio University professor B. David Ridpath who studies athletic administration and governance.

Unlike other advocacy groups for players, such as the National College Players Association, the CFBPA will not include athletes other than football. Stahl said he wanted to focus on football because the sport poses the most health risks and provides a more manageable group to make specific changes.

“While this is a football effort, I believe it can be a template for all college athletes to be a part of their education, protection and value,” said Ridpath. “The athletes must have a voice and strength.”

Stahl left his job at the University of Minnesota in 2020 after the university terminated the position he held and offered him a new role. He said he viewed the change as a demotion, which he said was the result of what he published about exploited college athletes at the school. The former professor said he previously researched how to build political organizations and rise to power from scratch while earning his PhD in American history. He said he became interested in a sports union movement in college after several discussions with students who were on the soccer team.

Players will ultimately decide what to ask for as future negotiations take place, but Stahl thinks any form of demand for revenue-sharing deals is years away. He said strengthening health, safety and well-being through increased medical benefits or stricter limits on exercise time and exercise activities will likely be a high priority.