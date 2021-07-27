Hockey Canada publishes rosters for multiple teams





Hockey Canada has released the rosters for 3 teams as part of their Women’s National Team Development program and all three rosters have players with past, current and future connections. TheNational Women’s Development Team Summer Showcase Camp will feature 5 current Golden Knights. They will skate in Calgary from Friday, July 30 to Monday, August 9. This camp will serve as an evaluation of the younger talent that Canada will seek to cultivate in their World and Olympic teams. Shows 4 current knights and 1 incoming player, the most from any NCAA team. Nicole Gosling , ECAC All Rookie and First Team All Star and Jr.Steph Markowski will represent the Knights on the Blueline. Junior forward, Gabrielle David & Brooke McQuigge along with the incoming transfer, Anne Cherkowski will represent Clarkson as forwards. Full camp schedule and schedule Incoming freshman, Laurence Frenette from Boisbriand, Que. will represent Clarkson at theWomen’s Under 18 National Summer Camp (NEXTGEN). A former Golden Knight, Shannon MacAulay, will be the strength and conditioning coach of the camps. Full U18 Camp Roster and Schedule The National Team Pre-World Camp has started in preparation for the rescheduled Women’s World Championships. The event was supposed to be held in Halifax in April, but was canceled and then moved to Calgary at the end of August. Olympian, Renata Fast will represent Golden Knight Alumni, along with Erin Ambrose and Ella Shelton in defense. 2014 Patty Kaz winner Jamie Lee Rattray will represent the knights up front. Follow the Women’s World Championships

