Forecast 2021 Alabama SEC Football Season Opponents: Texas A&M Aggies





WEEK 6, 9 OCTOBER: TEXAS A&M AGGIES In the third installment of our Wild Blind Arrow Throwing Predictions, we travel to Aggieland for Year 4 of the Jimbo experiment. Trainer: Jimbo Fisher (26-10, SEC 17-8, three years with TAMU; 109-33 total) 2020 record: 9-1 (8-1 in SEC, 2nd in West Division, Orange Bowl win over UNC) CB969 2020 Forecast: 7-3 Jimbo strengthened the roster quite well but this team needs to learn to beat ranked teams.… Looking back: The Aggies had an unfavorable start, taking a 17-12 home win over Vanderbilt’s doormat, followed by a 52-24 thump by Alabama. It seems the trip to the Bryant-Denny woodshed woke the Aggs, as they took down No. 4 Florida the following week and won. It’s been a memorable year, but honestly, other than Alabama and the Gators plus Ole Miss pulling out, it was a pretty clear path to a winning record in 2020. Returning starters: 6 on offense, 9 on defense, punt, kicker. Main losses: QB Kellen Mond (Round 3, Vikings), DL Bobby Brown (Round 4, Rams), OT Dan Moore (Round 4, Steelers), LB Buddy Johnson (Round 4, Steelers), G Jared Hocker, C Ryan McCollum, OT Carson Green, LB Anthony Hines (sat out, undrafted junior #LifeChoices), WR Jhamon Ausbon (sat out to prepare for draft and went undrafted #LifeChoices), DL Jeremiah Martin (transfer to Washington), Top returnees: Full coaching staff, All-American OL Kenyon Green, All-SEC RB Isaiah Spiller, APB Ainias Smith, TE Jalen Wydermyer, S Demani Richardson, DL DeMarvin Leal, DL McKinnley Jackson, WR Chase Lane, LB Aaron Hansford, DL Jayden Peevy , CB Myles Jones, PK Seth Small, P Nik Constantinou. Top newcomers: OT Jahmir Johnson (Tennessee transfer), DE Shemar Turner (DeSoto, TX), DE Tunmise Adeleye (Katy, TX), RB LJ Johnson (Cypress, TX), OL Bryce Foster (Katy, TX), Shadrach Banks (Houston, TX), DE Elijah Jeudy (Philadelphia, PA). Name you need to know: We have a legitimate quarterback controversy in College Station. Third-year quarterback Zach Calzada (played three games in 2019) is looking to top sophomore-year Haynes King (two games in 2020). Neither player stood out in the TAMU spring game. King finished 16-of-31 for 211 yards and with a touchdown pass and an interception. Calzada posted similar numbers, completing 14-of-29 for 144 yards with a touchdown pass and an interception. Strengths: Momentum left over from last season… Kenyon Green surprisingly returned for another draft in which hell moves to left tackle after being an All-American while playing left guard last year… Many veterans return to defense … has accumulated some talent… getting Bama, Arky and Auburn home… Weak points: Finding a quarterback… Rebuilding the OL with four new starters… No deep threat… Secondary is spotty… Traveling to Baton Rouge at the end of the season… Outlook: The media seems to be pretty high on the Aggies, but there are real concerns about the offense. The run game and the short pass game are promising, but can A&M stretch the opponent’s defenses? The TAMU defense should be pretty solid and the schedule is very favorable. The total of the win in Las Vegas seems to depend on the Aggies trip to Oxford, MS in November. Win total odds More than 9.5 +100

Below 9.5 -125 SCHEDULE 2021: Sep 4 vs Kent State 7:00 PM ESPNU – W – It’s gonna be a bloodbath (too early?)

Sep 11 vs Colorado * 14:30 FOX – W – Former Big 12 enemies meet for the first time since 2009.

Sep 18 vs New Mexico 11:00 AM SECN – W – Lobos to the slaughter…

Sep 25 vs Arkansas ** – W – not sure why Arky keeps playing this game on a neutral field.

Oct 2 vs Mississippi State – W

October 9 vs Alabama – L – Agg gets Bama home, but it doesn’t matter.

Oct 16 @ Missouri – W – This can cause problems. Big problems.

October 23 vs South Carolina – W – Must be nice to have SC as a permanent crossover…for now.

Oct 30 bye

November 6 vs Auburn – W

Nov 13 @ Ole Miss – W – Must be an interesting one.

November 20 vs Prairie View A&M – W

November 27 @ LSU – L

* Denver

** Arlington, Texas Poll Regular season wins for Aggie in 2021: 5% 12 (I just love fake armies) (8 votes)









0% 7 or less (and a meltdown) (0 votes)

150 votes in total



ALABAMA SCHEDULE EXAMPLE: Sep 4 vs Miami* 14:30 CT, ABC

September 11 vs Mercer 3:00 PM CT, SECNCT

Sept 18 @ Florida 2:30 PM CT, CBS

September 25 vs South Miss

Oct 2 against Ole Miss

Oct 9 @ Texas A&M

Oct 16 @ Mississippi State

October 23 vs Tennessee

Oct 30 bye

November 6 vs LSU

Nov 13 vs. the state of New Mexico

November 20 vs Arkansas

November 27 @ Auburn

* Atlanta, GA

