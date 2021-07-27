UMD hockey notes: names of women’s team captains





Anna Klein was promoted from deputy captain after leading the team in scoring during the pandemic-stricken 2020-21 campaign. The product of Edina, Minnesota had 11 goals and 11 assists in the 19-game season, the fourth most in the WCHA. She had three game-winning goals and eight multi-point games. Klein, who returns for the fifth year under NCAA pandemic regulations, has a career total of 41 goals and 37 assists for the Bulldogs. Kylie Hanley (12) of Minnesota Duluth controls the puck against Sara Skkinen (25) of Ohio State in a January 15, 2021 game at the Amsoil Arena in Duluth. (Clint Austin/News Tribune/File) Kylie Hanley will also serve as captain in 2021-22. The Minnetonka High School alumna of Hopkins, Minnesota had three goals and three assists in an injury-shortened 2020-21 campaign. Hailed for her leadership on the bench as the Bulldogs raced to the 2021 Frozen Four, Hanley has 12 career goals and 17 assists in a three-season UMD career. Ashton Bell, a UMD team captain for 2020-21, will forgo the upcoming NCAA season as he centralizes with Team Canada ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China. Kailee Skinner will be an alternate captain for 2021-22, her senior season. The native of Penticton, British Columbia, has played in defense in 90 consecutive games for UMD, scoring five goals and 16 assists. Minnesota Duluth’s WCHA season begins October 1 at Minnesota State-Mankato. UMD’s women’s program last week received a pledge from Carmen Bray, a six-foot-tall defender from Nanaimo, British Columbia. Minnesota Duluth coach Scott Sandelin (center) talks to freshman defensemen Wyatt Kaiser (left) and Connor Kelley during training at Amsoil Arena in Duluth in late October. Both are draft picks of the Chicago Blackhawks, Kaiser in 2020 and Kelley in the seventh round of the 2021 NHL Draft on Saturday, July 24, 2021. Clint Austin/2020 file/News Tribune In the men’s game, defenseman Connor Kelley was selected by the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday in the seventh round of the NHL Draft with the 204th overall pick. The Maple Grove, Minnesota product had three goals and two assists with the Bulldogs in his freshman season, including an overtime game winner that knocked out Western Michigan in the first round of the NCHC Frozen Faceoff in Grand Forks, North Dakota. Kelley’s roster makes him the sixth player on the current UMD men’s roster to be drafted by an NHL team, including Wyatt Kaiser (Blackhawks, 2020), Blake Biondi (Canadiens, 2020), Noah Cates (Flyers, 2017), Luke Loheit ( Senators, 2018) and Quinn Olson (Bruins, 2019). UMD alumnus Nick Wolff signed a one-year two-way contract with the Boston Bruins this week. Wolff signed with Boston as a free agent after the end of the 2019-20 season. He began his professional career on loan to DVTK Jegesmedvek of the Slovak league before returning to the United States for 24 appearances with the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League. According to CapFriendly.com, Wolff’s contract pays $750,000 at the NHL level and $75,000 at the AHL level.

