Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games: Lin Yun-ju through to table tennis quarter





The morning after taking a bronze medal in the mixed doubles, Taiwanese table tennis stars Lin Yun-ju and Cheng I-ching met a different fate in their opening round singles match at the Tokyo Olympics. Lin, placed fifth in men’s singles, controlled the entire match in the opening round, beating Sweden’s Anton Kaellberg 11-5, 9-11, 11-7, 11-7, 11-9 in 42 minutes, without a to fall behind. more than two points. He won despite only getting about five hours of sleep after his mixed doubles final on Monday night. The 19-year-old went to bed around 1am and woke up at 6am to prepare for his 9am match. Photo: Reuters Yesterday’s win changed nothing. Today was a fresh start, he said. He then took 58 minutes to beat Brazil’s Gustavo Tsuboi 11-5, 11-7, 11-2, 9-11, 9-11, 13-11 in the round of 16 in the afternoon. In his first game against Tsuboi, Lin took a small early lead and gradually extended it in the second half. Photo: Reuters In the second game, Lin opened an early four-point lead, and while Tsuboi even managed to make the score 6-6, Lin scored three consecutive points to win 11-7. In the third game, Lin Tsuboi easily defeated 11-2 in just six minutes, taking the Taiwanese player one win from the win. Lin lost the next two games 9-11, and Tsuboi jumped to a four-point lead at the start of the sixth game, but Lin saved three match points at the end to take a hard-fought 13-11 win. While Lin overcame his sleep deprivation, Cheng, who finished fourth in the women’s singles, never seemed to shake the emotions of the previous night against an opponent who was on top form in their round of 32. Cheng lost in straight games to 26th seeded Yu Mengyu of Singapore 11-5, 11-9, 12-10, 11-6 in perhaps less upset than the placings suggested as Yu started the day with a 10-3 lead over her Taiwanese opponent. Cheng was aware of this and recalled her last loss to the Singaporean at the Asian Games in Jakarta in 2018. Her playing style is probably my kryptonite, Cheng said after the defeat. Cheng appeared early in the game and made several unforced errors, unable to keep up with her opponent, especially on the big points. Cheng didn’t blame last night’s game for her defeat, but admitted she wasn’t at her best. I wasn’t able to work yesterday’s rhythm into today’s game, she said. However, her opponent said the bronze medal match played into the result. I had a day to rest yesterday, while Cheng may have spent all her energy on mixed doubles, Yu said, according to Channel News Asia. In women’s singles, three-time Taiwanese Olympian Chen Szu-yu defeated Lily Zhang of the US in four straight matches, making her way to the round of 16. Ranked number 26 in the world, Chen defeated world number 31 Zhang 11-8, 11-7, 11-6, 12-10 in 33 minutes at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gym. Chen then faced the world number 3, Sun Yingsha () from China, but lost only 36 minutes 6-11, 12-14, 3-11, 10-12. In the men’s singles, Taiwanese Chaung Chih-yuan was ousted by Egyptian Omar Assar 8-11, 11-6, 8-11, 11-7, 9-11, 11-5, 7-11. Additional reporting by staff reporter

