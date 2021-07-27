Montclair head football coach John Fiore takes leave

BY ANDREW GARDA

Next week, the Montclair High School soccer team will enter deadlock, a mandatory week off for high school soccer teams across the state, before preparing for another challenging 2021 season.

However, they do this preparation without their head football coach.

In a team press release sent to media on Tuesday afternoon, John Fiore announced that he will be taking a temporary leave of absence from his coaching duties to begin the 2021 season, citing an ongoing family matter.

Assistant head coach and co-defensive coordinator Pete Ramiccio takes over as interim head coach.

Fiore will continue his role as a physical education teacher at MHS.

My kids need me at home now, Fiore said in the press release. Something happened that I can’t share, that you wouldn’t want to happen to anyone’s family. It’s really important to me to be home right now and take care of my family and kids.

He briefed his team during Tuesday’s training session, according to the memo, telling them that he will remain committed to them and the coaching staff and will be available to them during the school day even if he cannot be involved in the daily training sessions and competition preparation.

Since Fiore took over the program in 2010, the Mounties have a record of 93-31, have appeared in seven NJSIAA section championships, winning in 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2017, while also having undefeated seasons in 2012, 2013 and 2017. .

According to the press release, the MHS program has also sent about 165 student athletes to play college football, including more than four dozen with FBS and FCS-level scholarships.

The fourth longest-serving head coach in school history, he is also second all-time in school history for both win percentage (.750) and state titles (4), behind only Montclair legend Clary Anderson.

Although he has big shoes to fill, Ramiccio has the experience to intervene no matter how long Fiore takes him. Ramiccio, who has been co-defensive coordinator with Jamie Bittner since 2014, is an English teacher at Montclairs Glenfield Middle School.

Prior to joining Fiores staff as a defensive backs coach, Ramiccio was an assistant assistant with the Syracuse University football program, before coaching tight ends and wide receivers at Iona College and then transitioning to high school football as a defensive coordinator at Fair Lawn High. School.

He was named an associate head coach in 2016 and has seen some interest from other schools for head coaching positions.

It’s a bit surreal, Ramiccio said. We were hoping to find a way to keep Coach Fiore around, but it’s an honor for me to be part of the line of coaches here, even if only for a year. The bottom line is that I love football, I love working with our kids and I want to move forward. Our players and our coaches did such an amazing job last year getting through COVID and playing a full season. And I think this year we’ve had the opportunity to do some really good things.

While the offensive side of the ball often draws attention thanks to dynamic playmakers such as Danny Webb, Tarrin Earle or Charles Murphy, the defense of Ramiccio and Bittner has been an anchor for MHS teams, spawning talent such as Willie Matthews and, more recently, Jordan Williams.

The preseason starts on August 9 before the Mounties play in scrimmages on August 17, 21 and 26.

The regular season opener will take place over the weekend of September 3-4 against longtime rival East Orange.