



Kiki Bertens announced on Tuesday that he would stop playing professional tennis. Bertens’ record, representing the Netherlands, includes 10 WTA singles titles from 15 finals, the first of which was on clay at FS in 2012, which she won as a qualifier. In 2018, Bertens won her first WTA 500 title in Charleston (defeating Julia Goerges in the final), followed by a win later that summer at WTA 1000 Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati (defeating world No. 1 Simona Halep in the final, her fourth Top 10 win of the week and first over a reigning number 1). Photos: The best of Kiki Bertens The following year, Bertens won the biggest title of her career, at the 2019 Mutua Madrid Open, beating three Top 10 players No.2 Petra Kvitova (QF), No.8 Sloane Stephens (SF) and No.3 Simona Halep (F ) defeat. ). Bertens was the first woman to win the title without handing in a set. In addition, Bertens successfully defended the singles titles twice, on the red clay of Nrnberg (2016-17) and indoor in St. Petersburg (2019-20). Other notable finals were in 2018 in Madrid (l. Kvitova) and the WTA Elite Trophy, Zhuhai in 2019 (l. Aryna Sabalenka). She made her debut at the WTA Finals in Singapore in 2018, progressing to the semi-finals before falling to eventual champion Elina Svitolina. By becoming 4 on the WTA world ranking list on 13 May 2019, Bertens passed her compatriot, Betty Stve, as the highest ranked Dutchman of all time. The 1977 Wimbledon finalist peaked at No. 5 in singles. (Brenda Schultz-McCarthy also made the Top 10, rising to number 9 in 1996.) After making her Top 10 debut in October 2018, Bertens concluded her career with three consecutive Top 10 seasons, finishing in 9th place from 2018-20. In the Grand Slam game, Bertens made a semi-final on her favorite red clay at Roland Garros in 2016, knocking over four seeds before falling to world No. 1 Serena Williams. She also reached the quarter-finals at Wimbledon in 2018, beating Venus Williams and Karolina Pliskova out of the top 10 before falling to Goerges. In doubles, Bertens rose to number 16 and captured 10 titles from 16 finals, most recently in 2018 in Brisbane, along with compatriot Demi Schuurs. All nine of her other titles, including four in 2017 alone, were won with Sweden’s Johanna Larsson. That year, Bertens-Larsson advanced to the title match at the WTA Finals in Singapore, where they were flanked by the Babos/Sestini Hlavackova team for the title. They also reached two Grand Slam quarterfinals together (2015 Australian Open and 2016 Roland Garros). Not only was she a two-time Olympian alongside Tokyo, but she also took part in Rio in 2016. Bertens has served for the Netherlands for ten years in the Billie Jean King Cup. After her team debut in 2011, she went 21-2 in singles and 6-3 in doubles over 21 draws, including a semi-final in 2016 (l. France). During her career, Bertens recorded a whopping 23 wins against Top 10 opponents, including a WTA-leading 12 wins in 2018. That same year, she was named WTA’s Most Improved Player, while winning the 2019 WTA Jerry Diamond ACES Award, which recognizes the player who does his best to promote the sport. Bertens recorded her second career win in a world ranking by beating Ashleigh Barty at the 2019 WTA final in Shenzhen as a substitute. In 2019, only Barty won more matches on tour (56) than Bertens (55), and only Pliskova (488) served more aces than Bertens 457. Kiki’s exciting game and athletic attitude made her a fantastic ambassador for women’s tennis, said Steve Simon, WTA chairman and CEO. She will be missed by the WTA family and fans around the world, and I wish her all the best for the future. Bertens is currently number 21 in the world rankings and exits the competition with a win-loss record of 443-265 and a prize money of $11,653,190 in his career.

