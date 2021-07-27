Sports
India’s table tennis federation talks loudly about Manika Batra
According to Arun Banerjee, the top body is awaiting reports from manager MP Singh and Soumyadeep Roy.
Star paddler Manika Batras’ refusal to allow national table tennis coach Soumyadeep Roy to assist her in her singles matches at the Olympics has not gone down well with the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI).
According to Arun Banerjee, the federation secretary, the top body is awaiting reports from manager MP Singh and Roy. The federation, he claimed, would take firm action against the errant paddler.
Manika had insisted that her personal coach Sanmay Paranjape be in her corner during her singles match. Paranjape had no access to the match venue as Roy is the designated national coach.
What she has done is unforgivable. She also claimed that Soumyadeep is Suthirtha Mukherjees’ personal coach. That’s wrong. She trains at his academy (Soumyadeep Poulomi UTT Table Tennis Academy), that’s it. Manika knew from the start that Soumyadeep is the national team coach and due to Covid-19 regulations only 33 percent of the team will be coaches and support staff, Banerjee told The Telegraph from Tokyo on Tuesday.
Her coach (Paranjape) got the P accreditation card, which allowed him to practice with Manika. I don’t know why she caused such a fuss. We are waiting for the report from the manager and the coaches and then action will be taken.
Saturday we go back. I want to hold a board meeting in the first week of August. The committee will decide on Manika’s fate, Banerjee said.
We have sent the names of Sanmay and S. Ramans (Sathiyan Gnanasekarans personal coach) to the IOA. But these are exceptional times. So they got access to practice sessions, he added.
Manika lost on Monday in the third round to Austrian No. 10 seed Sofia Polcanova 8-11, 2-11, 5-11, 7-11.
However, a source questioned the federation’s ability to act against Batra, one of India’s biggest sporting names. I am the last person to believe that action will be taken against her. What did the federation do when it didn’t go to the Tokyo camp in Sonepat? the source asked.
The source also questioned the rationale behind criticizing Soumyadeep after Sathiyan bowed in the first round. Raman said Soumyadeep did not push Sathiyan enough during the match.
Sources
2/ https://www.telegraphindia.com/sports/table-tennis-federation-of-india-talks-tough-on-manika-batra/cid/1824164
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]