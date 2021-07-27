India’s table tennis federation talks loudly about Manika Batra

According to Arun Banerjee, the top body is awaiting reports from manager MP Singh and Soumyadeep Roy.

According to Arun Banerjee, the federation secretary, the top body is awaiting reports from manager MP Singh and Roy. The federation, he claimed, would take firm action against the errant paddler.

Star paddler Manika Batras’ refusal to allow national table tennis coach Soumyadeep Roy to assist her in her singles matches at the Olympics has not gone down well with the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI).

Manika had insisted that her personal coach Sanmay Paranjape be in her corner during her singles match. Paranjape had no access to the match venue as Roy is the designated national coach.

What she has done is unforgivable. She also claimed that Soumyadeep is Suthirtha Mukherjees’ personal coach. That’s wrong. She trains at his academy (Soumyadeep Poulomi UTT Table Tennis Academy), that’s it. Manika knew from the start that Soumyadeep is the national team coach and due to Covid-19 regulations only 33 percent of the team will be coaches and support staff, Banerjee told The Telegraph from Tokyo on Tuesday.

Her coach (Paranjape) got the P accreditation card, which allowed him to practice with Manika. I don’t know why she caused such a fuss. We are waiting for the report from the manager and the coaches and then action will be taken.

Saturday we go back. I want to hold a board meeting in the first week of August. The committee will decide on Manika’s fate, Banerjee said.

We have sent the names of Sanmay and S. Ramans (Sathiyan Gnanasekarans personal coach) to the IOA. But these are exceptional times. So they got access to practice sessions, he added.

Manika lost on Monday in the third round to Austrian No. 10 seed Sofia Polcanova 8-11, 2-11, 5-11, 7-11.

However, a source questioned the federation’s ability to act against Batra, one of India’s biggest sporting names. I am the last person to believe that action will be taken against her. What did the federation do when it didn’t go to the Tokyo camp in Sonepat? the source asked.

The source also questioned the rationale behind criticizing Soumyadeep after Sathiyan bowed in the first round. Raman said Soumyadeep did not push Sathiyan enough during the match.