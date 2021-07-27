Sources — Trevor Bauer of Los Angeles Dodgers extends administrative leave from MLB until August 6





The administrative leave of absence for Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer was extended for a third time on Tuesday, this time through August 6, sources told ESPN. Major League Baseball again received approval from the MLB Players Association to keep Bauer on leave — a non-disciplinary measure that guarantees a player his salary and service time while the investigation continues — for an additional 10 days. The civil hearing for the temporary restraining order obtained against Bauer will take place Monday and Tuesday in LA County Superior Court and is expected to last two to three days. However, Day 3 of that hearing will not take place until August 19, a 16-day gap that could ultimately be difficult to make up for.

1 Related MLB and the Pasadena City Police Department are conducting separate investigations into Bauer, who was accused by a woman of choking her until she lost consciousness several times, punched her in various parts of her body, and sustained her injuries that required hospitalization . the course of two sexual encounters earlier this year, according to a restraining order filed June 28 in LA County Superior Court, copies of which were obtained by ESPN. The temporary restraining order has been implemented ex parte, which can be achieved without input from the other party. Bauer’s side has strenuously denied the sexual assault allegations, calling the interactions between him and the woman “entirely consensual” and saying in an earlier statement that Bauer “vehemently denies her account of their two encounters.” The first hearing to decide whether the temporary restraining order would become permanent took place on Friday and was postponed for another six business days after Bauer’s lawyers requested more time to prepare a defense against witnesses and evidence they alleged. not received until the evening before the hearing . Bauer attended the hearing, as did the woman. Bauer’s legal team told the judge it had advised him not to testify given the ongoing investigation, but the petitioner’s side stated that he must nevertheless take the stand even if he invokes his Fifth Amendment right not to answer questions. Both parties will call a maximum of 10 witnesses in total. Bauer has not been with the Dodgers since he was initially placed on leave on July 2. The Dodgers canceled Bauer’s bobblehead night, scheduled for Aug. 19, and removed all of his merchandise from the team and online stores, saying they “didn’t think it was appropriate” given the investigations. MLB may unilaterally place players on seven-day administrative leave as part of its domestic violence policy, but must seek approval from the MLBPA to extend it thereafter. A source from the league said the MLBPA has been continuously cooperating to do this to date. Bauer, winner of the 2020 National League Cy Young Award as a member of the Cincinnati Reds, joined the Dodgers in February with a record three-year, $102 million, including two opt-out clauses.

