Ledecky goes for a double; tennis; water polo





1. Tennis (7pm, Olympic Canal): The third round game continues without one of the sport’s biggest names. Naomi Osaka lost to Czech Marketa Vondrousova in straight sets on Tuesday. That means the ladies brace is already without its top two seeds; No. 1 Ash Barty lost in the first round. Japanese-born Osaka lit the flame during the opening ceremony on Friday. The biggest name left now is Novak Djokovic, who hopes to join Steffi Graf as the only two players to have the gold career: wins in all four majors and the Olympics.

2. Women’s Water Polo, USA vs. Hungary (9 p.m.)

Channel: 8): In 2004, the US took the bronze in what was then only the second women’s water polo tournament in the Olympics. The US improved to silver in ’08 and then won gold in ’12 and ’16. This year’s team is arguably the best. The Americans opened with a 25-4 throttling against Japan, then defeated China 12-7 in a tie at halftime. Nine American players scored against China, led by Stanford alum Makenzie Fischer’s three goals. The Hungarians have played for bronze in three Olympic Games in a row, but lost each time. 3. Swimming 11:35 PM

Channel: 8): On the fifth day of competition, five finals are scheduled: 200 free for women, 200 IM and 1,500 free and for men 200 flying and 4×200 free relay. The women’s 1,500 is contested by women for the first time at the Olympics and offers American Katie Ledecky the chance to take her silver medal in the 400 free – the first individual Olympic loss of her career. Ledecky, a five-time gold medalist who is also in the 200, is the world record holder at 1,500 meters, by more than 18 seconds faster than any other woman. Other TV Highlights 5 p.m.: Women’s gymnastics: team final; swimming, canoe slalom

Channel: 8 5 p.m.: Rowing: men’s, women’s four and double sculls finals; Skiff semifinals CNBC 5 p.m.: Women’s Basketball: USA vs. Nigeria; women’s soccer: USA vs. Australia; women’s volleyball: USA vs. China NBCSN 5 p.m.: Beach volleyball for men and women US network 6:00 PM: Table tennis: quarter-finals women’s singles US network 19:00: Tennis: men’s singles third round matches, women’s singles and doubles quarter-finals, men’s doubles semi-finals and mixed doubles first round games Olympic Channel 19:00: Volleyball Men: USA vs. Tunisia US network 7:45 pm: Women’s cycling time trial CNBC 8:30 in the evening: Rugby men’s semi-finals US network 9:35 pm: Women’s cycling team trial; women’s water polo: USA vs. Hungary

Channel: 8 10 pm: Canoe/kayak: ladies canoe single and men’s kayak single races US network 10 pm: Men’s cycling time trial CNBC 11 p.m.: Women’s Volleyball: United States vs. China; women’s beach volleyball NBCSN 11 p.m.: Men’s Diving: Synchronized Springboard Final US network 11:35 pm: Women’s gymnastics team final; men’s and women’s swim final

Channel: 8 1 hour: 3×3 women’s basketball semi-finals US network 1 hour: Men’s Football: Germany vs. Ivory Coast NBCSN 01:30 am: Men’s Rugby: Bronze and Gold Matches US network

