Dalys Neef goes for gold in field hockey in Tokyo for Ireland

The Tokyo Summer Olympics are in full swing as athletes from all over the world represent their home countries and do everything they can to fulfill a lifelong dream of winning an Olympic gold medal in their respective sport.

Passionate American and NTT INDYCAR SERIES athlete Conor Daly takes root in the United States in every sport he can find to watch. But he is also looking for a very specific athlete: Nicola Daly from Ireland – better known as his cousin Nicci.

Nicci is a forward for the Irish women’s hockey team at this year’s Olympics. It is her first appearance at the Olympics. She and Team Ireland won the silver medal in the 2018 Women’s Field Hockey World Cup after losing 6–0 to the Netherlands in the final.

Realizing her lifelong dream of becoming an Olympic athlete contributes to an impressive lineage for the Daly family. Nicci’s father, Vivion, was a racing driver and competed in Formula Ford and Formula Opel Nations Cup.

Her uncle, Conor’s father, Derek, raced in the INDYCAR SERIES and Formula One in the 1980s, while Conor drives for Ed Carpenter Racing and Carlin in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. Conor’s mother, Beth Boles, is a novice world champion jet ski racer and his brother Christian is a multiple world champion pro jet ski racer.

Conor said the entire family is proud of the continued success that Nicci is giving the family name in Tokyo.

“It’s very, very special, and we’re very proud of her,” Conor said. “She has put many, many years of work into this. You know what, taking part is incredible, and we’re all super excited that she’s getting the chance to take home a medal for herself and for Ireland.

“I had a friend who I almost knew was in the Olympics, but this is a relative. It’s really cool. I’ve never been so excited for the Olympics, that’s for sure. People have to go to women’s hockey It’s going to be an electric show.”

So far, Nicci and Team Ireland have won one match and lost another. The team defeated South Africa 2-0 on Saturday in their first game. On Monday, the Netherlands defeated Ireland 4-0.

Nicci, 33, has been playing hockey since she was 14, but she has another passion that runs deep in her family: car racing. Nicci cites her father, who died of lung cancer in 2002, and her uncle Derek as her influences in life.

Their passion for racing led her down the same path. She holds a degree in mechanical engineering from the Institute of Technology Tallaght, Dublin and a master’s degree in motorsport engineering from Cranfield University in England.

That training brought her to the United States where she worked as a data engineer for Juncos Racing in Indy Lights from 2016-19. Ultimately, Nicci had to choose between continuing her career as a motorsports engineer or pursuing a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to train for the Olympics in hockey.

Although she clearly chose the latter and returned to Ireland to achieve much success, Nicci has worked to increase the opportunities for women in motorsport in her home country.

In 2018 she founded a motorsport organization called Formula Woman in Ireland. The organization is committed to involving more young women in Ireland in motorsport.

Formula Female then partnered with Sport Ireland, Team Ireland and Motorsport Ireland to develop the Go Girls Karting Initiative. As part of the initiative, schools across Ireland are being invited to participate in the project as the organizations introduce young women to motorsport through STEM education and the career opportunities it offers.

Conor, 29, said their mutual passion for motorsport and their closeness in age made the two cousins ​​very close, and they spent a lot of time together while Nicci worked for Juncos Racing in the United States.

“It was great to have her on the track,” he said. “I talk to her a lot because she loves racing. She loves racing and engineering. When she came by, it was really cool to see her get the chance to work in the paddock, and she loved it. It was really cool for her to have the opportunity to come here.”

Daly said he will watch the rest of Pool A coverage of women’s Olympic hockey live on NBC Sports this week as Ireland plays Germany tonight at 11:15 PM ET, and India on Thursday, July 29 at 10:45 PM. ET and Great Britain on Saturday, July 31 at 7:45 a.m. ET.

“Of course I’m a big American and I love America, but I also have an Irish passport,” Conor said. “You know what, I can absolutely cheer for Team Ireland. The women’s hockey team, they’re electric superstars, so hopefully we can cheer them on to a medal. Me and my friends, we sit down, have a cold drink and watch hockey in some bar somewhere.’