The number of medals for the Tokyo Olympics in California now stands at three

TOKYO Ryan Murphy (US men’s swimming) and Valerie Arioto (softball USA) both collected Olympic medals overnight in Tokyo. Arioto’s silver is her career’s first, while Murphy’s bronze in the 100m backstroke is his fourth. The six sports in competition were: rugby, softball, men’s swimming, women’s swimming, women’s table tennis and men’s water polo. Rugby

Danny Barrett and the Eagles dropped their final group game against South Africa 17-2, but with a quarter-final spot already secured, their sights were on Great Britain early this morning. In the quarterfinals, the US took a huge 21–0 lead early on, including a try from Barrett. However, Great Britain eventually came back in the second half to beat the Eagles 26-21, knocking the team out of the medal battle. The US will now battle Canada for fifth place tonight at 6 p.m. Andre Jin Coquillard started on tighthead prop for the Republic of Korea in both their games on Monday-evening and Tuesday-morning, but the Koreans fell in both Argentina and Ireland. They will play their last game against host Japan tonight at 5 PM. softball

Valerie Arioto and the United States claimed a silver medal on Tuesday morning after falling 2-0 to Japan in the gold medal match. Swimming for men

Ryan Murphy captured his fourth Olympic career medal when he won bronze in the 100m backstroke at the Tokyo Aquatics Center on Monday night. Murphy, the 2016 Olympic champion and world record holder in the event, hit the wall in 52.19 seconds to take third, while fellow Golden Bear Hugo Gonzalez (52.78), a rising senior at Berkeley, claimed sixth place for Spain in his first appearance in the Olympic final. He will swim the 200 individual medley on July 28-29. Meanwhile, Murphy has another individual race ahead of him in Tokyo with the 200 back, an event in which he won gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics. In the early hours of Tuesday morning, Cal’s Andrew Seliskar helped the USA take fifth place in the final of the 4×200 freestyle relay with a 1:46.17 split on the second leg. He is not guaranteed a spot in the US relay in the finals at 8:26 p.m. PT on Tuesday, but he will still be eligible for a medal if the Americans achieve a top three finish. In the meantime, Robin Hanson (Sweden) was fifth in his heat and 27th overall in the 100 free with a time of 49.07, ultimately missing the semi-final cut. Swimming for women Great Britain’s Ailicia Wilson had a big dive in the 200m individual medley semifinals. With a time of 2:10.59, she has secured a place in the final that takes place tonight at 19:45. Table tennis for women

Lily Zhang (USA) lost 4-0 to Yu Szu Chen (Chinese Taipei) in the third round of women’s table tennis on Monday evening. Zhang came close in the fourth game to make the final score 12-10, while the longest rally of the game was 15 strokes. Although her singles bid has come to an end, she will return for the women’s team event against Chinese Taipei on August 1. Men’s water polo

Johnny Hooper and Luca Cupid of the United States defeated South Africa 20-3 on Monday night, improving the US record to 2-0 in Group A. Hooper collected a hat-trick while Cupid also scored a goal. The US will take on Italy next Wednesday at 10 p.m. CalBears.com will provide daily coverage of the Olympics and fans can also follow the Golden Bears on Cal’s social media accounts. All Olympic content can be found at CalBears.com/Olympics.

