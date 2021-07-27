This runner qualified for the Olympics, but his DACA status almost kept him away from his dream





But first, immigration officials must agree to allow the 22-year-old runner to travel outside the United States and return to the country he calls home.

Grijalva is a DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) recipient who will travel to Japan on Friday to represent Guatemala in the 5,000-meter race at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. He and his lawyer spent several weeks filing a petition to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services for a special permit known as parole that allows DACA recipients to re-enter the U.S. after traveling abroad.

They weren’t sure if immigration officials would be able to grant Grijalva permission in time, but he was given permission to travel on Monday after weeks of uncertainty.

“It’s a privilege and an honor to represent Guatemala because that’s where I was born, (where I have) generations of family and that’s where my roots started,” he told CNN.

Grijalva was only 1 year old when his family moved to New York City from Guatemala. The family of five later moved to Fairfield, California, where Grijalva often ran for fun with other kids in Turkey’s Drafraces on Thanksgiving. During those holiday races and gym classes, Grijalva slowly began to notice that he was faster than other kids his age. But it wasn’t until he became a teenager while at Armijo High School in Fairfield that he realized how much he loved running, and with the help of his coaches focused on becoming a cross-country runner, he said. Since graduating from high school, a full-ride scholarship at Northern Arizona University has helped Grijalva stay competitive as she pursued a career in communications. Over the past three years, he has improved his performance and improved his personal best times. Last month he finished second in the men’s 5,000 meters race on the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Outdoor and Outdoor Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon. He had a time of 13 minutes 13.14 seconds – an effort that became his ticket to the Olympics. Although he was unable to represent the US at the Olympics for several reasons, including his immigration status, Guatemala selected him for the country’s delegation. He was honored for the opportunity, but wasn’t sure there would be enough time to apply for and get an immigration permit to travel. At that point, Grijalva says, he had about 27 days to get the travel authorization. The process to get a permit takes at least 90 days, says Jessica Smith Bobadilla, Grijalva’s attorney. Smith Bobadilla said they were able to put together a very detailed filing and had been in contact with lawmakers in Arizona about Grijalva’s situation. On Monday, they made a last-ditch effort to expedite his application and went to the USCIS offices in Phoenix, they said. Grijalva says it was “unbelievable” when immigration officials confirmed he had been given permission to travel after waiting several hours in the office. “I’ve been here for 21 years, in some ways I feel just as American as anyone born here, but only that having that birthright, being born here just takes away so many opportunities for myself, but everyone else too the one on DACA,” said Grijalva. Earlier this month, a federal judge in Texas ruled that the DACA program was illegal, preventing the government from approving applications from new enrollees. Those currently in the DACA program, such as Grijalva, were allowed to stay in it. The decision, by U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen of the Southern District of Texas, left hundreds of thousands of young immigrants and their families uncertain. Smith Bobadilla, who has represented other young undocumented migrants, said they were lucky to have Grijalva’s application approved and encouraged officials to consider how other DACA recipients could miss “equally important opportunities” if they apply and cannot “maneuver” the approval process. as fast as her. As he prepares to travel to Tokyo, Grijalva is tested numerous times for Covid-19 prior to his flight. He takes time to reflect on the eight-year journey that will take him to the Olympics and the responsibility he has to represent DACA recipients. Grijalva owes much of his success to his high school and college coaches, who supported him and guided him “in the right direction.” He will run to Guatemala on August 3 for the preliminary race of 5,000 meters. After the Olympics, he continues his career professionally after signing a contract with shoe company Hoka One One. “It’s really a dream to pursue a passion that doesn’t feel like a job,” Grijalva said. “It’s pretty awesome.”

