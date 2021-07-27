Michigan’s 2021 Record Predicted by College Football Revamped Season Simulation

In June and July, we began a video series on our YouTube channel streaming every game of the 2021 Michigan Footballs season. We accomplished this with the College Football Revamped mod of the PlayStation 3 version of NCAA Football 14, the last game released in the legendary game franchise.

What followed were 13 streams of great fun, our first (virtual) look at Michigan’s 2021 roster, and more. It was never intended to be anything more than a fun end-of-season exercise. The prediction spat out by the game simulations is not the canonical prediction of Maize n Brew or its collaborators.

So without further ado, here’s the recap of Michigan’s 2021 virtual season.

Match 1 vs. West Michigan 28-24W (1-0)

Michigan struggled out of the gate in this game, falling into a 10-0 hole early on. They were able to get back on track behind a strong performance from Cade McNamara. He finished the day with 264 yards passing and four touchdowns as the Wolverines avoided disaster the first week of the year.

Game 2 vs. Washington 42-35L 2OT (1-1)

This one was a heartbreaker in every sense of the word. Michigan roared to a commanding lead in this game for a raw primetime virtual Big House. Despite a 28-6 lead in the fourth quarter, Washington was able to come back all the way and beat the Wolverines in overtime

Match 3 vs. Northern Illinois 51-15 W (2-1)

This was a good game for the Wolverines after a heartbreaking loss the week before. Not much to say here other than kudos to them for getting their affairs in order and getting through a rough week 2.

Game 4 against Rutgers 21-17W (3-1, 1-0 B1G)

Rutgers gave Michigan everything it could handle last year and it was more of the same in the 2021 simulation, albeit in a low-scoring game. The Wolverines were victorious in a brawl to win their conference opener.

Game 5 in Wisconsin 24-17 L OT (3-2, 1-1 B1G)

This is one of the toughest games on Michigan’s schedule this season and the simulation supported that. The Wolverines scored with less than a minute left in regulation to tie things up, but the Badgers struck first in overtime and that was all it took. Another heavy loss in Madison.

Game 6 in Nebraska 21-20 L (3-3, 1-2 B1G)

We recognize the results of this stream, but I still refuse to accept them. Nebraska was able to hold back the Wolverines in a game that would drive this fanbase into a frenzy in real life. Two straight losses in this simulation sequence required changes that would occur in the next flow.

Game 7 vs. Northwest 31-21 W (4-3, 2-2 B1G)

Cade McNamara wasn’t terrible in these streams, but the executive decision was made to turn the page and start the JJ McCarthy era with a record .500 mid-season. This was another game that looked a little bleak for three quarters, but McCarthy magic worked its way in and Michigan took control in the final chapter of the game.

Northwestern’s rosters weren’t as updated as other teams, so we had to make some manual changes first. If people want to throw an asterisk next to this one, that’s totally fine. Were here for fun anyway.

Game 8 om Michigan state 31-24W (5-3, 3-2 B1G)

This game went back and forth the entire time with the Spartans in the lead with a score of 14-10 heading into the locker room. Michigan would take control in the second half for its fifth win of the season and its second win in a row. Virtual Paul Bunyan returned home.

Match 9 vs. Indiana 16-13L (5-4, 3-3 B1G)

This was a brutal loss like any loss in this series. Michigan and Indiana played in one of those classic bar fighting games with the Wolverines wearing the all-corn jerseys. Michigan had a chance to tie or win on last possession of the game, but fiddled with the ball after a big play, sealing a win for the Hoosiers. After this loss, the mood of all concerned was dejected.

Game 10 at Penn State 20-13 W (6-4, 4-3 B1G)

This final stretch of games could have gone either way after the way the Indiana stream ended, but the virtual Wolverines were able to put those behind them and win a big game down the road overnight to qualify for bowls. Big road wins haven’t happened much in real life lately, so this kind of escapism was quite enjoyable.

Match 11 in Maryland 38-22 W (7-4, 5-3 B1G)

This one was never as close as the final score indicated, as Michigan led wire to wire in its tune-up game before the Ohio State confrontation. McCarthy threw for 295 yards and had a total of three touchdowns to help Michigan win the No. 7 of the year.

Match 12 vs. Ohio State 45-10W (8-4, 6-3 B1G)

Speaking of wish fulfillment… wow. There was some controversy with this one as the ratings of the two teams looked the same on the loading screen. We checked the schedules and confirmed that this was not the case. There is no way this happens in real life and the human on this site would even consider this a possibility. But the flow has spoken.

Match 13 against LSU (Come game) 24-21 L (8-5, 6-3 B1G)

We got MnB followers to vote for the opponent for this game and they decided to throw together that coveted showdown with LSU. We nearly had a chance to witness what would be Michigan’s first bowl win since 2016, but an inflated lead with less than 20 seconds to go propelled the LSU Tigers to victory.

Overview

The takeaways we have in doing this series have more to do with how much fun it was to chat and interact with the people watching live than what the actual results were. Most of us haven’t landed on a definitive prediction yet, but 8-5 doesn’t seem unreasonable at all. Will that come with Michigan losing two overtime and Nebraska beating Ohio state? Probably not. But this seems like a reasonable projection in terms of what the record might look like.

