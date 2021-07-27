Marty Sertich goes to DI at St. Thomas women’s hockey team | Sports coverage





Former Colorado College hockey star and Hobey Baker Award winner Marty Sertich was named an assistant coach for the St. Thomas women’s hockey team as it prepares for his first season in Division I under new coach Joel Johnson. Sertich served the school in a similar capacity the previous four seasons when it played Division III. Bethany Brausen was hired as an assistant coach for the program. She was an assistant to Minnesota for the past five seasons, where Johnson was an associate head coach. I’m incredibly excited to have Bethany and Marty join us as we move forward into a new chapter of the women’s hockey program, Johnson said in a release. Both Bethany and Marty bring together extensive experience with unique gifts and talents on and off the ice. Sertich joined the Tommies coaching staff in 2017. He was part of a St. Thomas staff that helped the 2018/19 Tommies achieve a national No. 1 at the end of the season, a school record of 25 wins and a D-III Frozen Four appearance. According to Johnson, Sertich’s recruitment efforts have helped attract a promising newcomer class in 2021 with local and international talent. Born in Roseville, Minnesota, Sertich retired in 2016 after a 10-year professional career in Europe and the American Hockey League. He was Hobey Baker winner as a junior in 2005 and USA Hockey National Player of the Year at Colorado College. He also made All-America and was named the WCHA Player of the Year. He was a letterman for the Tigers for four years, leading the nation in points with 64 (27 goals, 37 assists) in 2004-05. The 2004-05 team had a program-best 31 wins and advanced to the Frozen Four under coach Scott Owens. Sertich served as team captain his senior year and was a finalist for the Hobey Baker. During his four years at Colorado College, Sertich dressed for every game. After his college career, Sertich signed with the Dallas Stars as a free agent and was traded to the Colorado Avalanche. He never played a regular season NHL game. Sertich received the Man of the Year award for the Iowa Stars AHL team in Des Moines. In October, Sertich will be honored by the Colorado Springs Sports Hall of Fame when he is inducted along with Owens. Sertich runs Tradition Hockey, a youth training program in Roseville. He and his wife Becky have two daughters, Peyton and Mia.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gazette.com/sports/marty-sertich-will-move-up-to-d-i-with-st-thomas-womens-hockey-team/article_3336317c-ef25-11eb-95a9-bffa5d3bb484.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos