Brisker named after Nagurski Trophy Watch List

7/27-2021 10:19:00 AM Award recognizes the best defensive player in the country

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. Penn State Senior Security Jaquan Brisker is named to the Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List, it was announced Tuesday. The Bronko Nagurski Trophy winner will be chosen from among those five finalists and honored at the Bronko Nagurski Awards Banquet presented by LendingTree on December 6 at the Charlotte Convention Center. The FWAA All-America Committee, after voting by all members of the association, selects a 26-man All-America Team and ultimately the Nagurski Trophy finalists. Committee members select by individual vote the winner they consider to be the best defensive player in college football. Jaquan Brisker Played in 22 career games and made nine starts.

Earned All-American first team honors from Pro Football Focus in 2020.

Was an honorable mention All-American by Phil Steele.

Named an All-Big Ten third team selection by the coaches and honorable mention by the media.

Collected Pro Football Focus All-Big Ten First Team Honors.

Earned Phil Steele All-Big Ten Second Team Laurels.

Counted apart six times in 2020, good for a joint seventh place in the Big Ten.

Seven defended passes tied for 11th place in the league.

Finished 12th in the Big Ten for solo tackles (33).

Was 15th in conference in total tackles (57) and third among defensive backs The FWAA has elected a National Defensive Player of the Year since 1993. In 1995, the FWAA named the award in honor of the legendary University of Minnesota two-way player. Nagurski dominated college football and became a star for the Chicago Bears of professional football in the 1930s. Bronislaw “Bronko” Nagurski is a co-founder of both the College Football and Pro Football Halls of Fame. The Bronko Nagurski Trophy is a member of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA), which includes the most prestigious awards in college football. Founded in 1997, the NCFAA and its 25 awards now have more than 800 recipients, dating back to 1935. Visit ncfaa.org and @NCFAA on Twitter to learn more about the association. Penn State Football Preseason Honors/Watch Lists

Jaquan Brisker : Bednarik Award, Jim Thorpe Award, Nagurski Trophy

Sean Clifford : Nominated for Allstate Good Works team

Noah Cain : Doak Walker Award

Jahan Dotson : Maxwell Award, Biletnikoff Award, Big Ten Player to Watch

James Franklin : Dodd Trophy

Keyvone Lee : Doak Walker Award

John Lovett : Doak Walker Award

Jesse Luketa : Butkus Award

Brandon Smith : Butkus Award

Brenton Strange : Mackey Award Penn State’s September 4 season opener in Wisconsin begins at noon on FOX. The Nittany Lions return to Beaver Stadium against Ball State on September 11, at 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1. Penn State’s 2021 schedule with updated kick times and TV designations can be found here: https://bit.ly/3fVFuhc. The 2021 Penn State Football season is presented by PSECU.

