South Alabama football tries to beat the heat | News from Mobile County Alabama





MOBILE, Ala. As hot as it gets on the Gulf Coast, life has to go on, so you have to work around the heat. With only a few weeks until opening day, the South Alabama soccer team is doing the hot work of getting on the field. So how do the Jags manage to exercise in the summer heat? That’s something the university has thought a lot about over the years and why the school built an indoor practice field. Shelter from the heat “It’s like it was built for it, but it’s hot outside and just staying hydrated and being able to have this facility is actually a blessing,” said Quarterback Desmond Trotter. The indoor Jags facility is the university’s big weapon in tackling the mobile heat. On average it is 8 degrees cooler than the open practice fields. Associate Athletic Director, Jinni Frisbee, uses a wet-bulb thermometer to measure a wind chill using the humidity and wind. If it’s 92.1 or higher, we should shut out all activity. And it could be 10:30 a.m. in Mobile Alabama, it could be 93 to 95. And you know it’s 93 to 95 on the wet bulb because you can’t breathe. Will have to prepare for the heat In front of the indoor facility, the Jags began training at 6:30 a.m. to beat the heat. But as beautiful as the indoor facility is, on match day they will be out in the open where blistering temperatures cannot be avoided. Players like security Keith Gallmon told us they need to be prepared for that transition. It’s really all about hydration and preparation. It goes in the days before the race and the morning before you have to eat a lot and just try to take care of your body and drink a lot of water. That answer is exactly what strength and conditioning coach Matt Shadeed wants to hear. We have to take the time to teach our boys. I mean, these are 18- to 22-year-old young men who are still learning how to take care of their bodies. So we talk a lot about three magic bullets: nutrition, hydration and sleep. We spend a lot of time talking about those three things and make sure we do our due diligence to train our guys so they can maximize their physical performance when they focus on those three variables. Those magic bullets of nutrition, hydration and sleep are good stuff for all of us to tackle the summer heat.

