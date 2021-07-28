Connect with us

Stunning setbacks in Tokyo for standout American gymnast Simone Biles and tennis star Naomi Osaka from Japan

TOKYO (AP) Simone Biles came to the Olympics as arguably the biggest star of the Games. Naomi Osaka was such a big headline act that she was credited with lighting the Olympic flame in her native country.

In a matter of just hours on Tuesday, Osaka was knocked out of the Olympic tennis tournament early and Biles withdrew from gymnastics team competition when she realized she wasn’t in the right space to compete after a shaky jump.

I didn’t want to go into any of the other events by doubting myself, Biles said. So I thought it would be better if I took a step back and let these girls do their job.

Biles, who was initially described as having an unspecified medical problem, will defend her Olympic title in Thursday’s all-around final. She also qualified for all four event finals later in the Games. Whether she will get that chance remains to be seen.

The team representing Russia’s Olympic Committee rose past the shorthanded USA to the top of the podium, taking a score of 169,258 to win the country’s first Olympic team gold in nearly 30 years.

The Americans clung to silver and Britain won bronze.

To see: Russians win gold in women’s gymnastics while American star Simone Biles misses the final with an obvious injury

Born in Japan and raised in the United States, Osaka struggled with her usually reliable groundstrokes, losing 6-1, 6-4 in the third round to former French Open finalist Markta Vondrouov of the Czech Republic.

I definitely feel like there was a lot of pressure on this, Osaka said. I think maybe it’s because I haven’t played in the Olympics before and for the first year [it] was a bit much. I think I’m happy with the way I played, taking that break I had.

Osaka, who lit the Olympic cauldron at Friday’s opening ceremony, won her first two matches in straight sets after a two-month mental health hiatus.

Do not miss: 6 of the best moments from a highly unusual Olympics opening ceremony

In women’s swimming, 17-year-old Alaskan Lydia Jacoby took a stunning win in the women’s 100-meter breaststroke, which upset American teammate and defending champion Lilly King.

I was definitely racing for a medal. I knew I had it in me, said Jacoby, who is from the city of Seward, of 2,733 inhabitants. I wasn’t really expecting a gold medal so when I looked up and saw the scoreboard it was insane.

Only a handful of swimmers in Alaska had even qualified for the U.S. Olympic trials. Jacoby was the first to ever make the team.

There is only one Olympic-size pool in all of Alaska, an NBC swimming commentator noted Monday.

The US women’s basketball team opened the game with an 81-72 win over Nigeria, extending the US Olympic win streak to 50 games.

Aja Wilson scored 19 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in her debut.

The US came to Tokyo after two rare exhibition losses in Las Vegas earlier this month. The Americans also defeated Nigeria in that game by 31 points.

This match was much closer and marked the first time a team had come within single digits of the US since Russia lost by four points in the semifinals of the 2004 Athens Games.

The United States reached the quarter-finals of the Olympic women’s football competition after a 0-0 draw with Australia.

The star-studded Americans are looking for a fifth Olympic gold medal in Tokyo. They also compete to become the first team to win the Olympics after a World Cup title.

But they made it difficult for themselves during the Tokyo Games. The American team lost 3-0 to Sweden in the opening game and went on an unbeaten run of 44 games, before recovering with a 6-1 win over New Zealand.

