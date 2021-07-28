Ex-Williams College Assistant Sorenson Joins Men’s Hockey Staff at Division I Holy Cross | Sport

Seven months ago, former Williams College assistant coach Eric Sorenson embarked on his adventure to build a Division III program from the ground up.

Things can change quickly in college athletics, though.

Sorenson, who spent two seasons with Bill Kangas at Williams, took a job last November as River College’s first head coach. Now, in an abrupt change of pace, Sorenson has left Rivier before coaching his first game to take a job as an assistant at Division I Holy Cross.

Sorenson and Caston Sommer were hired by new Holy Cross coach Bill Riga in July. They are both on campus in Worcester and have started recruiting.

The former Eph assistant, who was a goalkeeper for Division III Western New England, said the decision to leave River was a very difficult one.

“I had recruited, by the time I left we had 35 guys committed to the program at Rivier and committed to a vision that I spoke to them about, in the school itself and the teaching itself at Rivier, everything was progressing very well good,” Sorenson said. “I was very happy with the progress we made. We had built a balanced schedule. It was not easy to make that decision.”

Riga came to Holy Cross after 13 seasons as Rand Pecknold’s best assistant at Quinnipiac. Before that, he was an assistant coach at Union College. Riga played for UMass Lowell.

Sorenson said pandemic issues put him on Riga’s radar screen.

“During the COVID times, everyone has been doing a lot of professional development. One of the things I did last summer was co-host a weekly Zoom with Bentley and Rand Pecknold’s Steve Needham for about 10 weeks,” Sorenson said. “Coach Riga, clearly coming from Quinnipiac, that was kind of the connection and how he got my information and how he got to know me. Then of course he also called coach Kangas.”

The new Crusaders assistant said it was a combination of the school of somewhat similar academic standing to Williams and Division I hockey that drew him to it.

“Listening to coach Riga and what he had to say about his vision of the program as the new head coach, that was the first thing that happened. The school itself, like Williams, is a great academic institution, so that was important to me” Sorenson said. said. “Certainly Division I is a good thing. I know a few alums who have played here and have heard good things about them.”

For his part, Kangas said that Riga has hired a quality assistant.

“He’s thorough. He’s got a sharp hockey mind. He’s also a really good guy,” Kangas said. “He’s done a great job here and everywhere he’s been. He was a great recruiter at Nazareth and he came here and brought us some phenomenal kids and phenomenal players. I know when Billy Riga met him I’m sure he felt the same way.”

Sorenson isn’t the only ex-Williams assistant to land a new job.

Dana Borges, who preceded Sorenson at Williams, has been promoted to Division I Colgate head coach. Borges has been part of head coach Don Vaughan’s staff for the past three seasons.

“We talk about trust within our program every day,” Borges said in a statement. “It is an honor to have earned the trust of Coach Vaughan, our administration and our players to take on a greater role. Coach Vaughan has given me the incredible leadership and autonomy needed to grow during my time at Colgate.Together we have adopted our recruiting philosophies and installed a student-athlete centered development model and both are already delivering great results.

“Colgate has become my home and I am excited to see continued growth within the program.”

Ryan Hardy, who worked for Kangas at Williams in the 2010-11 season, is now the senior director of Minor League Operations for the Toronto Maple Leafs of the National Hockey League.

“Over the past few seasons, I have developed a strong relationship with Ryan as his Chicago Steel team has had great success on the ice, as well as success developing players and staff,” said Toronto Maple Leafs General Manager Kyle Dubas in a release. “As we evaluate how best to maximize the potential of all our prospects, we felt it would be a major benefit to the organization to add Ryan to our management team and task him with managing the Marlies and the hockey side of our relationship with the Newfoundland Growlers.”

Hardy comes to Toronto after serving as general manager of the Chicago Steel of the United States Hockey League since 2018.

Pat Duquette’s UMass Lowell men’s basketball team has not yet fully released its 2021-22 season schedule. However, the River Hawks will play in the Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase, Nov. 16 and 17 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut.

The River Hawks, with Pittsfield’s Bryce Daley on the roster, will join North Carolina State, Oklahoma State and Central Connecticut State on the schedule.

“The early season Hall of Fame tournament is the perfect opportunity for our program,” Duquette said in a statement from the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, “very little travel, great location, first-class event and first-class competition. It should be an exciting couple of days for our players and fans.”

On November 16, Central Connecticut will play in one game against North Carolina State, while Lowell will play against Oklahoma State in the other game. On the 17th, Duquette’s River Hawks will play in one game against Central Connecticut, in the other against NC State and Oklahoma State.

Game times and television schedules have not yet been determined.